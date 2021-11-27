5 Top WWE rumors from this week: Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's backstage influence, AJ Styles' massive record (November 27th, 2021)

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly rumor roundup, where we will take a look at the top rumors from the world of WWE.

Survivor Series 2021 is in the history books and it turned out to be a decent show. However, there were many changes in the original plans for the pay-per-view including the appearance of a 10-time world champion.

The contract status of a former NXT Champion has also been a talking point with several updates on the situation over the last week. It is also being reported that WWE has replaced Nia Jax, who was recently released, with a RAW Superstar.

Without any further ado, let's take a look at the top rumors from this past week. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions to the same.

#5 Backstage WWE influence of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar to make changes to the script

Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are two of the biggest stars on the current roster and have a lot more say in things as compared to others. Dave Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that it's a common thing for the two superstars to make last-minute changes to the script.

"There were changes pitched between 4 and 6 p.m. the day of the show, but that is usually the case with Reigns segments since it’s a common thing for Reigns and Lesnar to ask for late changes with Heyman as the common denominator with ideas to enhance what was on paper the day of the show," stated Meltzer.

This week on SmackDown, Reigns got a new challenger for his Universal Championship, Sami Zayn. However, the bigger news of the night was the company lifting Lesnar's suspension. The Beast Incarnate is now set to appear on next week's episode of the blue brand.

Could we see an all-out brawl between him and The Tribal Chief?

