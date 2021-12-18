5 Top WWE rumors from this week: Reason for Roman Reigns' absence, How much Kevin Owens will earn from new contract (December 18th, 2021)

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly rumor roundup, where we will take a look at the top rumors from the world of WWE.

Jeff Hardy's release from the company last week is still in the news. Rumors started floating that The Charismatic Enigma deliberately tried to get himself fired. Sources close to him have now reacted to these claims and revealed the truth.

After months of speculation on his status with WWE, Kevin Owens has finally signed a new deal with the company. Reports have now emerged about how much he would be earning now. There is also another report revealing certain circumstances under which WWE could release him even after re-signing.

Without any further ado, let's take a look at the top rumors from this past week. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#5 Real reason behind Roman Reigns' recent absence from WWE SmackDown

Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been one of the biggest reasons behind the recent success of SmackDown. However, The Tribal Chief was absent from last week's episode of the show, which took place in Los Angeles.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that this was a planned leave for Reigns, which he had asked for months in advance. Meltzer added that his absence was the reason behind WWE adding some top RAW Superstars to the show last week like Becky Lynch and Randy Orton.

"The show is built around a confrontation between Reigns and Lesnar. Reigns was off the12/10 Smackdown in Los Angeles as he had asked for the weekend off for a vacation months ago. To make up for it, WWE added Riddle, Orton, Lynch and Belair to the Los Angeles show (Lynch and Belair were in a dark match, a four-way with Flair and Banks with the idea of the big four women and big three tag teams on the same show),'' said Meltzer.

Roman Reigns returned to the blue brand this week. In the final segment of the show, he fired Paul Heyman and went on to attack him as well. However, Brock Lesnar delivered two F5s to him to end the show on top.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das