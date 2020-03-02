5 top WWE stars who don't have any WrestleMania plans so far

There is still some uncertainty for some Superstars.

We are in March, which means that WrestleMania is next month. It's time to start getting excited. By now, we know a large chunk of the card.

This year is very much a tale of part-timers coming up against today's top WWE Superstars. Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, John Cena and more will be in action against the likes of Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

Aside from the very top of the card, expect every main roster championship to be defended, along with the already announced NXT Women's Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley.

But despite the stacked nature of the card, several Superstars don't have a definitive place on the card. Champions like Bayley, Andrade and Braun Strowman could fall under that category, but they will be on the card.

Some big names, who don't have a title, are not in the WrestleMania picture at the moment. A lot can change in five weeks, so expect most of them to make their way on the 'Mania card. But as things stand, WWE doesn't seem to have much of a plan for these Superstars for the Show of Shows.

#5 Sheamus

Things could be picking up for the Irishman.

After being out of action since last WrestleMania, Sheamus returned on SmackDown in the lead-up to Royal Rumble. He had a decent match against Shorty G on the kickoff show but since then, there hasn't been much progression for the Celtic Warrior.

Sheamus declared himself for an Elimination Chamber match that magically disappeared, come last week's SmackDown. So with plans being cancelled, there is no clear direction that the 3-time WWE Champion could go to WrestleMania.

If Sheamus is to have a program on the main card of 'Mania, it will probably begin in a couple of weeks. But for now, his status for the Show of Shows is not locked down.

