5 Top WWE Superstars who skipped this week's episode of RAW

Just eight days out from WrestleMania 38, WWE pushed forward towards WrestleMania Backlash this week on RAW. The show marked the official main roster promotion of Tommaso Ciampa as well as the announcements of two big matches for May 9th's premium live event.

Whilst the company was still able to put on an entertaining show, several matches were changed up after being pre-announced as part of last week's episode of RAW.

Some top stars were missing from the show as well, some without any reason being given on-screen.

#5. Former Women's Champion Carmella

Carmella was a notable absence from the show this week, the former SmackDown Women's Champion split from Queen Zelina on the RAW After WrestleMania.

There was no followup from this story this week as Zelina was quickly defeated by Bianca Belair, but it was noted that Carmella was absent because she was on her honeymoon. The former Champion married commentator Corey Graves last week and Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler has since occupied his seat during his time away.

Lawler was introduced to the WWE Universe at the beginning of this week's show, and it was noted that this was why Carmella was also absent. The duo are not the only ones to celebrate their wedding this week, since Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera also tied the knot on Saturday.

#4. Former 11-time World Champion Edge

Edge defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania and has since unveiled a new partnership with Damian Priest. The former world champion cut a passionate promo last week on RAW but as Priest took on Styles this week, he was nowhere to be seen.

The match went to a no-contest after Priest kneeled in the ring and a blue light filled the arena, but the Rated-R Superstar failed to appear to back up his newest ally. It could be argued that Edge wasn't needed this week as Priest looked to solve the issue that he had with Styles on his own, but this didn't work out the way he had planned and now The Phenomenal One is still on the war path.

#3. Former Women's Champion Rhea Ripley

One of the most notable absentees this week was former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. The Nightmare was originally scheduled to battle for the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Liv Morgan this week, but the match was canceled without an announcement and Morgan was handed a singles match against Naomi.

Sasha Banks was at ringside for her tag team partner's match but Ripley wasn't anywhere to be seen after walking out on Morgan last week on RAW. The Nightmare wasn't part of SmackDown on Friday night either and it was noted by the commentary team that the former Champion couldn't be part of the show "due to protocols."

Despite this, WWE announced that the scheduled match would instead take place on RAW next week.

#2. Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio was attacked by the debuting Veer Mahaan last week on RAW and the former world champion was scheduled to exact some revenge on this week's show. Instead of Mysterio facing Veer, it was his son Dominik who stepped up to the challenge, but was easily brushed aside as the star used him to send a message to his father.

It was later revealed by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer that Rey Mysterio was dealing with a medical issue, which is why he wasn't part of this week's show.

Details regarding Mysterio's absence weren't revealed, but the star is expected to be back in the ring soon.

“It’s a medical issue. It wasn’t false advertising or they changed their minds. He was unavailable tonight. So they put Dominik in his place and Dominik just got destroyed. They could probably do Rey in a week or two,” H/T Ringsidenews.

Veer locked Dominik in his submission several times throughout the segment and it took a number of officials to force the break, which shows that the star is being pushed as a monster.

#1. Former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch hasn't been seen on WWE TV since losing her RAW Women's Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania last weekend. Lynch has been active on social media, but The Man is yet to return to the Monday night show without the Championship around her waist.

Sonya Deville was announced as Belair's next challenger for the RAW Women's Championship in her absence, which was a controversial decision since many fans believed that Lynch would be making her return.

Lynch's husband Seth Rollins has been part of the last two shows as his feud with Cody Rhodes continues, but Lynch could be taking a break and spending some time with her daughter after a hectic WrestleMania season.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Becky Lynch come back to confront Bianca Belair? Yes No 0 votes so far