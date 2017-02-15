5 top WWE superstars that have never won the Intercontinental Championship

The Intercontinental Championship has been held by several legends, but there are still some greats who have never won it.

The Intercontinental Championship is one of the most prestigious and storied titles in all of Sports entertainment. Anyone who is someone in the wrestling world has held the belt at some point.

From old-time legends like Pat Patterson to Attitude Era icons like Stone Cold Steve Austin, the IC title has always been held by main event calibre superstars. It is the third-oldest championship in the WWE today and was created in 1979.

After 38 years of being held by some of the greats in the industry, it's crazy to think that there are a few high-profile superstars that still haven't held the golden strap. Not just any superstars, top Superstars in the company today.

Here are the Top 5 WWE superstars that have never won the Intercontinental Championship.

#5 Goldberg

Goldberg made his WWE debut in 2003

Despite being booked as the most dominant force to ever grace the WCW stage, Goldberg's time in the WWE did not truly reflect his star qualities.

The WWE decided to waste him on Raw in the Triple H era, where he had a series of nullifying boring matches with The Game.

His time in the WWE was anti-climatic, to say the least. No wonder the WWE have brought him back to win several high-profile matches. Perhaps this is a plan to untarnish his current WWE legacy.

An Intercontinental Championship run in the future wouldn't be out of the question for Goldberg but I don't think anyone in the WWE universe is holding their breath on it.