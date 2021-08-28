5 trades WWE should make between SmackDown and RAW during the 2021 Draft

With live fans back, WWE doesn't feel as stale as it did a few months ago. Nevertheless, SmackDown and RAW are still in need of change and freshness. WWE Draft gives the product a chance to make new storylines and rejuvenate characters for a fresh cycle.

While not confirmed by the company, WWE plans to hold the 2021 Draft at the start of October following the Extreme Rules pay-per-view, which is set for September 26th.

As a result, several stories on RAW and SmackDown have enough time to be wrapped up in time for a change in landscape. Whether due to a lack of growth opportunities or the need for a new environment, quite a few Superstars need to switch brands during the WWE Draft.

Every moving Superstar will need a replacement heading in the other direction. With this in mind, we have proposed five roster trades WWE should make between RAW and SmackDown in the upcoming Draft.

#5 Bianca Belair to WWE RAW; Alexa Bliss to WWE SmackDown

Bianca Belair is likely to face Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women's Championship, presumably at Extreme Rules.

However, with the arrival of Lynch, it is safe to presume that she might hold on to the title for a while, building other babyface stars like Liv Morgan and Toni Storm in the process. Belair is already established and would need to move away from Becky Lynch to remain on top.

The EST of WWE should switch brands after losing to Becky Lynch once again and go after the RAW Women's Championship within a few months, feuding with Charlotte Flair in the process. Meanwhile, The Queen must not lose her title in her budding feud with Alexa Bliss.

The only rationale behind a switch to SmackDown for Bliss is so she can have a complete character reset, either as The Goddess or something less hokey than her Lilly schtick. Her current character is not working and she should not become RAW Women's Champion under it.

