5 Triple H re-hires who have flopped in WWE so far 

Triple H's promotion to the head of creative for WWE last year was soon followed by several returns. While some of the rehires were successful in solidifying their spots on the roster, others weren't lucky enough.

Back in the spring of 2020, right as the pandemic was setting in, WWE went on a firing spree. Over the next two years, the company released dozens of talented performers, citing budget cuts as the primary reason.

As a result of these mass releases, WWE's tag team and midcard divisions took a massive hit. So, once Triple H got the book, it made sense to replenish the roster. Moreover, it was expected that not every returning superstar would immediately become a must-see deal such as Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.

Now that enough time has passed, it's time to take a look at five comebacks from the Triple H era that haven't hit the mark yet.

#5. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

In April 2020, WWE released Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson shortly after they had signed five-year deals. Their abrupt departures shelved The O.C. (Gallows and Anderson's alliance with AJ Styles).

But it was only a matter of time before the aforementioned band got back together. In October 2022, The Good Brothers returned to help AJ Styles with the numbers disadvantage he was facing during his rivalry with The Judgment Day.

The two factions had a fun little program, but once it ended, The Phenomenal One got sidelined with an injury. His absence had a big impact on the plans WWE might have had for the reformed O.C.

Now, even with AJ Styles back in the fold, The Good Brothers are struggling to climb back to their fall 2022 popularity.

#4. Valhalla

Shortly after becoming a casualty of 2020's first round of budget cuts, Valhalla (Sarah Logan) stepped away from the world of wrestling.

But once Triple H took over WWE's creative, she ended up making her return. Right off the bat, she aligned with The Viking Raiders (featuring her real-life husband, Erik).

In a disappointing turn of events, though, Valhalla's addition to the aforementioned team didn't exactly revert them to their winning ways. Furthermore, her mostly standing outside the ring instead of wrecking enhancement talent on a weekly basis didn't help matters.

While their recent feud with The Alpha Academy has been fine for the most part, that doesn't change the fact that the former Riott Squad member's return hasn't exactly been a game-changer.

#3. Dexter Lumis

Halloween season came early in 2022 when Triple H brought Dexter Lumis back in August, around three months after he had been let go.

Lumis, whom a significant portion of the main-roster audiences were unfamiliar with, started a feud with The Miz right away. He kept stalking and launching sneak attacks on The Awesome One. Slowly and steadily, the crowds started to react to him.

However, once Johnny Gargano returned to WWE and resumed his alliance with Lumis, the latter's rising stock took a big hit. And before fans could get to know more about The Tortured Artist, he started trickling down the card.

As recently as July 2023, Lumis isn't part of an ongoing storyline. Perhaps Johnny Wrestling's impending return from injury could pave the way for his The Way ally to become a TV regular again.

#2. Tegan Nox

Despite injuries derailing her momentum, Tegan Nox had quite an enjoyable NXT run. Unfortunately, she didn't get much to work with following her main-roster callup in the summer of 2021. Before the end of the year, she became a casualty of budget cuts.

Fast forward to December 2, 2022, Lady Kane was back on the road with WWE. She immediately picked a rivalry with Bayley's Damage CTRL faction and even got a win against the team of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

Despite looking strong in the first couple of weeks after her return, Nox was quick to lose steam. In the following months, she would slip down the card and ultimately get lost in the shuffle.

As of summer 2023, she mostly appears on Main Event and pops up during multi-woman matches and angles.

#1. Hit Row (returned to WWE without Swerve Strickland)

Hit Row didn't need months to establish itself as a popular faction on NXT. It goes without saying that the presence of a decorated veteran like Swerve Strickland had a big role to play in that regard.

So, when Hit Row made their return to WWE without Swerve, fans were doubtful about whether or not they could work as a trio. Regrettably, the highlights of their second run became an ill-received rap segment and a couple of botched spots.

They underwent a heel turn, but even that didn't do the trick. The WWE Universe has been pretty adamant about not caring what Hit Row does in the ring or with the mic. Currently, they are on SmackDown and are mainly used to put over other midcard superstars.

And if the past few months are any indication, they aren't expected to pick up steam anytime soon.

