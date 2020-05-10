Could Vince McMahon make a surprise appearance tonight?

WWE Money in the Bank takes place later tonight and we're particularly excited about the 'corporate' Money in the Bank Ladder Matches and how WWE handles it. There's Bray Wyatt challenging his former protege Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship as well as WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defending his title against Seth Rollins.

Another interesting title match sees Bayley defending her title against Tamina, who has been on a roll on SmackDown in recent weeks.

We take a look at the show and a few surprises and twists WWE could throw our way tonight at the Money in the Bank PPV including a possible cameo by Vince McMahon, future Wyatt vs Strowman plans and more.

#5 Sasha Banks helps Bayley win at Money In The Bank before turning on her

Could Sasha Banks turn on her best friend Bayley tonight?

Bayley will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Tamina at Money in the Bank. The Samoan Superstar has been pushed hard on SmackDown in recent weeks and has racked up some wins. Bayley has a tough match ahead of her tonight but she could have an ally in best friend Sasha Banks.

We know that WWE are building towards a feud between Bayley and Sasha Banks in the near future and there is some chance that the build could start as soon as tonight. The first signs of dissension between the two came at WrestleMania 36, where Bayley accidentally caused Sasha's elimination from the title match. There was visible tension between the two as Bayley celebrated after retaining the title.

In a twist, WWE could book it so that Sasha helps Bayley defeat Tamina. Then, while Bayley celebrates her win after the match, The Boss could turn on her best friend and lay her out, thus setting up their own feud. The match finishing with Bayley winning with Sasha Banks’ help would also help Tamina look strong, which is something WWE often does with title matches.