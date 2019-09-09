5 Twists for WWE RAW from MSG: Bray Wyatt attacks another legend, Female Superstar wins 24/7 Title?

Will 'The Fiend' attack another unsuspecting WWE legend tonight on RAW?

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW is going to be one of the biggest of the year as RAW returns to WWE's spiritual home of Madison Square Garden in the heart of New York City. We have a number of big matches already announced including Sasha Banks and Bayley teaming up to face Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, as well as a triple threat King of the Ring semi-final pitting Samoa Joe, Ricochet and Baron Corbin against one another.

We also have a massive contract signing segment for the WWE Universal Championship between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman that will be overseen by none other than Stone Cold Steve Austin.

What twists and surprises could tonight's episode of RAW have in store for us? Let's take a look.

#5 Charlotte Flair abandons Becky Lynch

A huge tag-team match on RAW sees Lynch and Flair facing Banks and Bayley

One of the big matches WWE has already announced for the RAW from Madison Square Garden is Sasha Banks and Bayley teaming up to face the equally formidable team of Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Bayley joined Banks in her beatdown of Lynch last week. 'The Man' will now team up with former rival Charlotte as she aims to get her revenge tonight. However, if we know anything about Charlotte, then Lynch needs to watch her back tonight.

If the tide turns against Becky and Charlotte, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Charlotte turn her back on her partner and make her exit, leaving Lynch outnumbered by Banks and Bayley. If WWE want to shock fans even more, Charlotte could even turn on Becky and join Sasha and Bayley in attacking her.

