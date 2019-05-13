5 Twists for WWE RAW: New champions, New member revealed for Firefly Fun House?

Can Vince McMahon turn the ship around?

Tonight's episode of RAW really needs to be good after the dumpster fire that has been the introduction of the Wild Card Rule. Ratings are at record lows and it's really time for WWE to try something drastic in the way the show is presented and the way they book it.

Could tonight's episode of RAW be where all the changes begin and RAW gets back on track? We'll have to wait and see.

#5. New tag-team champions

Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins are the current RAW Tag-Team Champions. Action in the tag-team division has been heating up recently, especially since WrestleMania, with new faces added to the division like the Viking Raiders. Apart from that, the top tag-team in WWE right now, The Usos, were also drafted to RAW during the Superstar Shake-Up.

The Revival are also still on the RAW brand and despite pissing off management after declining to sign lucrative new contracts, are formidable adversaries when they are allowed to show what they can do. The Revival recently said the following about their main roster run and what went wrong:

When we came in and beat The New Day, with that kind of reaction, maybe that boosted our ego a little too much. It was like someone said, 'Settle down, let's put that chip back on your shoulder.

As for RAW tonight, there's a big chance that Hawkins and Ryder will be defending their tag-team titles tonight as hinted by Ryder on Twitter:

The champs are coming to defend these titles! LONDON, PARIS, BIRMINGHAM, SHEFFIELD, and CARDIFF! #StillHere

We don't yet know who Hawkins and Ryder will defend their titles against tonight but there is more than a decent chance that we could see new champions crowned tonight. Despite the fact that I like Hawkins and Ryder as a team, the division really isn't going anywhere with them like champs.

