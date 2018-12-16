5 twists WWE could be planning for WWE TLC 2018

Rimika Saini FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.81K // 16 Dec 2018, 19:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will this night change Seth Rollins' career?

In what could possibly be a very incredible event, WWE will be live from the SAP Center to host TLC this Sunday, which will be the tenth event under the chronology.

With 12 matches confirmed for the night, the fans are definitely in for a long night and with that being said, the creative team has a lot of expectations to fulfil.

While there are matches on the card that have all the potential in the world to bring the house down in California, the lack of rejuvenating ideas have diminished the credibility of the event.

Since the show will be without the Universal Champion, one wonders which match will close the proceedings and end the night on a high.

There's no denying that SmackDown Live has an upper hand in this scenario, with their matches having a more appealing quality than the one's scheduled from the red brand.

Judging by how things have transpired on both brands, will Vince McMahon deliver something unexpected and shock the world? Let's see.

Here are the 5 Last-Minute Shockers WWE could be planning for WWE TLC.

#1 Lars Sullivan debuts with Bray Wyatt and destroys Braun Strowman

Raw needs a monstrous plan

There's no denying that Monday Night Raw has produced some of the most dreadful episodes in the brand's history; receiving strong backlash from the fans.

Advertisement

With Vince McMahon already returning to the red brand this Monday, the company could very well be dropping a bombshell on Sunday to shake things up.

Considering that Lars Sullivan is already slated to debut soon, debuting him alongside Bray Wyatt to destroy the Monster Among Men could be a thing of beauty.

Baron Corbin's rise to power on the red brand could be promising but would prove to be even more significant if he finds a way to get through Braun Strowman this Sunday.

While Strowman's availability is still unknown for Sunday, shocking the world with a Lars Sullivan debut could really set the tone for things to come in 2019.

Sullivan's intimidating presence alongside Bray Wyatt's cult philosophies could really alter the landscape of the red brand.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement