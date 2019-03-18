5 Twists Vince McMahon could book on WWE RAW - Brock Lesnar in a huge brawl, John Cena returns?

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 1.73K // 18 Mar 2019, 11:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE could have surprising plans for Brock Lesnar on RAW

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW is stacked on paper and as we are on the road to WrestleMania, that does not come as a surprise. With Mania less than a month away, now is the time for WWE to make that final push as storylines progress and the full card starts to take shape slowly.

What can we expect from RAW tonight? A few big things actually. The main story going in is that part-timer and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be in Chicago for RAW. We also know that Rollins will be on the show so don't be surprised if there are fireworks between the two.

The second big segment advertised for RAW tonight is WWE legend Kurt Angle announcing who he will face at WrestleMania in the last match o his career.

With RAW less than 24 hours away, let's check out some twists WWE could have planned.

#5. Angle's WrestleMania opponent is John Cena

Who will be Kurt Angle's opponent in his final match?

One of the segments advertised ahead of RAW tomorrow night on WWE.com is Kurt Angle being set to announce his opponent at WrestleMania 35. A lot of names have been thrown around like Chad Gable but I don't see any chance at all of that happening.

WWE will want to make Angle's retirement match a massive draw at Mania and the best way to do that would be to bring in John Cena to face Angle. It makes all the sense in the world. Cena would not have to spend time on RAW as part of the build and won't have to take time off from his movie career.

Seeing that John Cena made his debut on SmackDown all those years ago against Kurt Angle, this is THE match WWE should book.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement