5 UFC/MMA Stars who could make a jump to WWE

Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar at UFC 226

The rise of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) from its dark ages in the late 90's to early 2000's to becoming a multi-billion empire has been unprecedented. No other company in the history of combat sports has been able to achieve the amount of success that the UFC has in such a short period of time. The UFC has become synonymous with the sports of Mixed Martial Arts.

While companies such as Bellator and Pancrase are still drawing decent crowds for their events, they aren't even close to matching the UFC's popularity and its stranglehold over the MMA world. UFC is the undisputed king of the sport and will continue to be so as there isn't any viable competition.

A lot of the current crop of UFC fighters are trained in various disciplines, particularly in Wrestling. A lot of UFC stars have a background in amateur Wrestling. Daniel Cormier, Henry Cejudo and Yeol Romero who have won numerous laurels and accolades in their Carrer as an amateur wrestler.

In addition to that, a lot of fighters from the UFC have successfully transitioned into the world of professional wrestling. Names like Josh Barnett, Dan Severn, and Ken Shamrock have achieved success inside the squared circle as well.

With that in mind, here are 5 UFC fighters who could make the jump to professional wrestling:

#5 Cris Cyborg

Chris Cyborg

Let's start this list with the Baddest Woman on the planet, the UFC Women's Featherweight Champion, Cris Cyborg. She is the most dominant Woman in the world of MMA with a record of 20-1-1. Her last loss was almost 13 years ago and she has been undefeated ever since. She is scheduled to face the UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion, Amanda Nunes at UFC 232 later this year (H/T - MMA junkie)

Cyborg has expressed her desire to compete inside the squared circle on multiple occasions. She has also said that she is willing to fight Ronda Rousey inside a WWE ring. She also took potshots at Becky Lynch and challenged her to a match at SummerSlam last year.

Cyborg is one of the best female athletes in the world right now and getting her will be a big catch for the WWE. Cyborg has stated numerous times that she is in the tail end of her MMA career and wrestling might just be the career path the Brazilian American powerhouse is looking for.

