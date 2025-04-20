5 unannounced appearances we saw at WrestleMania 41 Night 1

Night One of WrestleMania 41 ended with the shocking betrayal of Paul Heyman, who helped Seth Rollins win the Triple Threat match against Roman Reigns and CM Punk in the main event. However, it wasn't the only surprise of 'Mania Saturday.

There were some famous faces in attendance, such as Jelly Roll, Rick Rubin, George Kittle, Criss Angel, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Michael Che, Lilly Singh, Lil Yachty, Vanessa Hudgens, Dana White, and Israel Adesanya. Some unannounced wrestlers were also in the main show.

Let's look at five unadvertised WWE Superstars who appeared at WrestleMania 41 Night 1.

#1. Jimmy Uso celebrated with his twin brother Jey Uso

Jimmy and Jey Uso. (Photo: WWE.com)

Jey Uso conquered his demons to defeat Gunther to become the new World Heavyweight Champion last night in Las Vegas. He had to dig deep to beat The Ring General, who tapped out after being hit with three Uso Splashes and put into a Sleeper Hold.

After the match, Jimmy Uso celebrated his twin brother's amazing accomplishment. Big Jim has been absent since being brutally attacked by Gunther three weeks ago on WWE RAW. He wasn't announced for the show, but many expected him to appear as long as Main Event Jey won.

#2. Solo Sikoa accompanied Jacob Fatu

One of the biggest stars on the WrestleMania 41 match card was Solo Sikoa. He was The Bloodline's Tribal Chief for the majority of last year, but had no match for the biggest event of the year. There were rumors about him answering Randy Orton's open challenge, but that's scheduled for Night Two.

Sikoa did appear on Saturday, accompanying Jacob Fatu for his match against LA Knight. The former Tribal Chief was wearing a white suit for The Samoan Werewolf's entrance, but didn't go ringside. Fatu didn't need the help, as he defeated Knight to become the United States Champion.

#3. Haku was present for Jacob Fatu's WrestleMania 41 triumph

Haku. (Photo credit: WWE.com)

As mentioned above, Jacob Fatu defeated LA Knight to become the new United States Champion at WrestleMania 41. Fatu hit a top rope Samoan Drop before two Mighty Moonsaults gave him the expected victory.

After his win, WWE legend Haku, the real-life father of The Tongans, came out to congratulate The Samoan Werewolf for his triumph. With the elders of the Anoa'i Family passing away last year, it's great to see an honorary member of the family be there for Jacob.

#4. Shawn Michaels made huge WrestleMania 41 announcement

The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels, was advertised to appear at the Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday. Michaels had the honor of welcoming his best friend, Triple H, to the WWE Hall of Fame. He wasn't expected to appear in Night One of WrestleMania 41.

However, Michaels came out to a huge ovation midway through Saturday's big event. He announced the attendance for Night One of the Grandest Stage of Them All. There were a total of 61,467 people inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas last night.

#5. Vikingo represented AAA after WWE's acquisition

Vikingo is now a WWE Superstar. (Photo credit: AllEliteWrestling.com)

One of the biggest news stories to come out of WrestleMania Saturday was WWE's acquisition of the AAA promotion in Mexico. The company is now under World Wrestling Entertainment's banner, which means stars such as Vikingo are officially WWE Superstars.

The longest-reigning AAA Mega Champion in the promotion's history was ringside at WrestleMania 41 Night One. He was shown on the television screen and even had an altercation with El Grande Americano before the latter's match against Rey Fenix. El Grande tried confronting Vikingo, who hit an Enziguiri.

