5 unanswered questions following WWE Hell In A Cell 2022

WWE Hell In A Cell 2022 featured many noteworthy moments, including the conclusion of long-running storylines, title defenses and one match in the titular structure.

The premium live event featured seven matches total, including Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins III. The American Nightmare won the Hell In A Cell match despite suffering a pectoral tear during a brawl on Monday Night RAW.

Rhodes' gruesome injury was the biggest talking point of the night, and his 24-minute performance was a great show of endurance to close out the epic trilogy. With the conclusion of long-running storylines and Money In The Bank less than a month away, a few questions need to be addressed by the company going forward.

Let's delve into the five biggest questions arising in the aftermath of Hell In A Cell.

#5: What direction awaits superstars whose feuds were concluded at WWE Hell In A Cell?

Who will be Judgement Day's next victims?

WWE Hell In A Cell saw the potential conclusion of a few storylines such as Moss vs. Corbin, Lashley vs. Omos and Owens vs. Ezekiel. As a result, these superstars are expected to move on to new feuds, with the victors looking to capitalise on their momentum and the losers hoping to pick themselves up.

Will Madcap Moss get a singles push? Will more light be shed upon Ezekiel's character? What comes next for Omos? Will Finn Balor, Liv Morgan and AJ Styles regroup and launch another assault on The Judgement Day or will they go their separate ways?

The company landscape holds many intriguing possibilities going forward.

#4: How will WWE SmackDown bounce back after Hell In A Cell?

Moss and Corbin were the only Smackdown Superstars at Hell In A Cell 2022

Hell In A Cell featured only two superstars from the SmackDown roster, leading the WWE Universe to question the blue brand's direction. Roman Reigns' absence seems to have left the show rudderless and devoid of star power.

With the Tribal Chief away, the opportunity presents itself for other superstars to step into the limelight and make the brand their own. It will be exciting to see what storylines creative comes up with to boost the star power of a roster sorely missing its leader and anchor.

#3: Which WWE Superstars will step up to challenge for the championships?

Theory and Bianca Belair successfully defended their championships at HIAC

Only two of the 10 main roster championships were defended at Hell In A Cell. Theory and Bianca Belair retained the United States and RAW Women's titles respectively, holding off valiant efforts from formidable challengers.

With the next premium live event less than a month away, fans will be curious to know which superstars will face the current champions. However, the most pressing question on the title scene is who will challenge for the vacant Women's Tag Team Championships.

#2: Which WWE Superstars will compete for the Money In The Bank contract?

WWE's next premium live event, Money In The Bank, is home to one of the most exciting match concepts in the industry. The winner of the titular ladder match earns a world championship opportunity that can change their career.

Many current superstars would benefit from winning the contract, so the question of who competes in the respective men's and women's matches will be weighing on everyone's mind.

#1: How will WWE handle Cody Rhodes' injury and eventual return?

The American Nightmare competed with a nasty injury at HIAC

Ever since his triumphant return to WWE, Cody Rhodes has built up the biggest wave of momentum in the company. The American Nightmare was one of the favorites to win the Money In The Bank contract and go on to challenge Unified Universal champion Roman Reigns.

The pectoral injury suffered by the two-time Intercontinental champion on the road to Hell In A Cell threw a wrench in those plans, however. With Rhodes set to miss months of action, the biggest question facing the company is how to preserve his momentum as he recovers and reintroduce him to the main event scene upon his return.

