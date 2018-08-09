Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 unconventional predictions for SummerSlam 2018

Pramit Wagh
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
684   //    09 Aug 2018, 23:01 IST

Lesnar Vs. Reigns May Main Event The Show
WWE SummerSlam 2018 event is approaching very soon. Nearly much of the match card has already been booked.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The match card looks as follows:-

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns For The Universal Championship

Reigns beat Bobby Lashley in a number one contender's match to get into this match.

AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe For The WWE Championship

Samoa Joe pulled off a sneak attack and signed the championship match contract.

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Ronda Rousey For The Raw Women’s Championship

Ronda will get her second chance to capture the title.

Carmella (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair For The SmackDown Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair both pinned Carmella to get this opportunity.

Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins For The Intercontinental Championship

This can be the last chance for Seth Rollins to become the IC Champ again.

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jeff Hardy For The U.S. Championship

It seems that Randy Orton would be added to this match-up very soon.

The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The New Day For The SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The New Day defeated The Bar on SmackDown Live this week to determine who will challenge Harper & Rowan for the titles.

Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Drew Gulak For The Cruiserweight Championship

Gulak won a Fatal 4-Way to become the no.1 contender for the Cruiserweight championship.

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens If Braun Loses In Any Way He Loses The MITB Contract

The stipulation here is that if Strowman loses, no matter how that may happen, he will lose the Money in the Bank contract.

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

This match would likely be the final contest between the two before the feud ends.

The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan

This feud has been built since 2016 and now everyone is going to get to see this dream match happen.

So that was the card for the show, let's have a look at some bold predictions which are most likely to happen at this event.

#5 Carmella Loses The SmackDown Women's Championship

Carmella's Title Reign Is Endangered
This prediction is one of the most likely to happen as Carmella is going to defend her title against two of the best women wrestlers in the WWE, Charlotte and Becky Lynch.

Charlotte is a six-time Women's Champion on the main roster. Whereas, Lynch was the inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion.

But Lynch did not enter the title picture over the last year. She finally made her way into the picture when she pinned Carmella on SmackDown Live.

After that, Charlotte returned to SmackDown and she too, pinned Carmella and made this bout a triple threat.

As WWE is having an all women's PPV named Evolution later this year, they would obviously want their best talents to hold the championships and main event at the show.

Carmella is great on the mic, but her in-ring skills are not at all good. Carmella main-eventing Evolution would not be a thing that the WWE wants.

This is the reason that they either put the belt on Charlotte or Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2018.

