5 Under-25 Superstars who could be the future of WWE

Several Superstars under the age of 25 are making a huge impact on the company.

From winning Championships to becoming future icons, there is nothing that can stop these men and women.

WWE has gone through a lot of changes over the past few years and we’ve seen a lot of transformation take place. NXT now has a television deal and has become a third brand for the company which is as good as RAW and SmackDown.

While WWE has carried on the tradition of bringing back some older Superstars and Hall of Famers and putting Championships on them, they’ve also turned their attention to the younger budding Superstars.

This past week, even John Cena couldn’t hold back and named several Superstars who are doing great in the company as the future of WWE, with a few of them still being aged under 25.

This shows how much potential lies in the company and several Superstars who are still very young and fresh and impressing us as much as the older more experienced Superstars.

With that in mind, we couldn’t help but single out some Superstars who are still under the age of 25 and are already impressing us and could turn out to be the future top stars of the company.

#5 Austin Theory

Theory is just getting started

Former Evolve Champion Austin Theory is one of the newest faces in WWE who is looking to make a big impact. Aged just 22, Theory already has at least 10 Championship reigns under his belt for promotions other than WWE.

He signed with the company in August 2019 after defeating Marcel Barthel to retain his World Wrestling Network (WWN) Championship on day 4 of WrestleMania Axxess in April 2018.

At the time of signing with the company, Theory was still the reigning Evolve Champion and WWN Champion. Theory made an epic debut against then-NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong on December 25, 2019, on the Christmas edition of the show and almost shocked the Champion to win his first title right away.

Theory has since competed in a few matches on the brand and even had an encounter with Tommaso Ciampa, turning heel very early in his career.

The Unproven One is still new to the company but there is little doubt that he is one of the finest talents in WWE who is almost certain to make an impact in the long run and become a top Champion down the line.

