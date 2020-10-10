The 2020 edition of the WWE Draft is due to start in a few hours on SmackDown tonight. It will conclude on the WWE RAW episode the following Monday.

There are already rumors about some big stars on both the rosters. Could Randy Orton be setting his eyes next on the SmackDown roster after winning the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre at Hell in a Cell? Maybe Sasha Banks will make her way to the red brand to win back her RAW Women’s title from Asuka.

But, amid all the speculations about the bigger names, there are possibly several Superstars getting overlooked. One can always expect WWE to go with a couple picks or more for the upcoming WWE Draft, which may not seem big at first but could end up changing the current wrestling scene in WWE.

Here are five such underrated Superstars who might become big picks at WWE Draft 2020.

#5 Shorty G

Chad Gable - Shorty G

The ring name ‘Shorty G’ does not really do justice to the athleticism and technical skills of Chad Gable. A former Olympian, Gable made his in-ring debut on NXT and had a great run on the black-and-gold brand. He formed the tag team American Alpha with Jason Jordan and went on to win the NXT Tag Team Championship together. The team was drafted to SmackDown in 2016 and held the Championship there as well before losing it to The Usos.

Gable went solo when American Alpha disbanded after Jordan was moved to RAW. He next teamed up with Shelton Benjamin on SmackDown and later with Robert Roode after being drafted to RAW. He came back to the Blue brand in 2019 and defeated King Corbin at a Hell in a Cell match – the same one where he was referred to as Shorty Gable by the announcer upon Corbin’s request to make fun of his height. He later shortened it to his new ring name Shorty G.

Gable has been around for quite some time as a singles star now, but getting little signs of push which do not materialize into something big. Last we saw he had aligned himself with King Corbin by attacking Matt Riddle. But he might very well be a late-round pick for the upcoming Draft. With the right booking, he can turn out to be a valuable mid-card Champion on the Red brand.