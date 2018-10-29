5 Underrated Roman Reigns Matches

The Big Dog has some overlooked matches

It was with a heavy heart that on the October 22 edition of WWE RAW in 2018 that the then WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns announced that his returning Leukemia has forced him to relinquish the Universal title and take time away from WWE to be with his family while he once again returns to fight the horrible disease.

After an emotional speech that very quickly turned boo's into loud echoing chants of ''Thank You Roman'', his Shield brothers Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins joined him on stage for a heart-wrenching embrace. As Roman prepares for the biggest fight in his life, I have recently made some articles in honour of him, looking over his best matches with The Shield and his best solo matches, but there is more.

While Roman has had many great matches with his brothers in The Shield, as well as solo matches with the like of John Cena and Brock Lesnar, Roman has also had many solid matches that have simply gone overlooked by fans. Whether it be that they happened when a large portion of fans detested his character or didn't care for his particular storyline, these are what I feel are five underrated matches from Roman Reigns.

#5 Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan - WWE Fastlane 2015

Bryan brought out the best in the Big Dog (by that point)

When you look at the best matches in the solo career of Roman Reigns, this should actually be among the first to come to mind as it was a pretty damn good match. However surprisingly, it also seems to be one of those matches that fans have forgotten about.

I don't think anyone was surprised by the outcome of Roman Reigns coming out on top, but Daniel Bryan was there to give Roman the best match possible, and that is what he did. There was some nice back and forth action through the first half of the match. Despite the size difference between them, there was never a point where Roman used his size and strength to make Bryan look inferior, which was nice to see.

The live audience was into it and were very loud through the whole match. The fans certainly wanted Bryan to win but Roman didn't receive his then usual rough crowd reaction, so it could have been worse. The end came when Bryan set up for the running knee, but Reigns countered with a Spear for the pinfall after about 20 minutes.

