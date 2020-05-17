5 Underrated WWE Superstars who would've been top stars in the Ruthless Aggression Era

Which superstars would've been top names Vince McMahon's Ruthless Aggression Era?

WWE's Ruthless Aggression Era was initiated when the likes of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, The Rock, and Hulk Hogan finally started winding down from the top of the pedestal, as Vince McMahon's company was set to enter a new phase with a brand new fanbase. They had the daunting task of creating a batch of brand new Superstars.

With Vince McMahon's company also relabeling themselves as the World Wrestling Entertainment from the World Wrestling Federation, the WWE Chairman decided to mark the beginning of a brand new chapter, courtesy of the Ruthless Aggression Era.

In June 2002, Vince McMahon informed the WWE RAW roster, which surrounded the ring, that it was time for them to shake things up in the company and bring out the 'Ruthless Aggression' in them.

And thus, began WWE's Ruthless Aggression Era.

Arguably the most underrated era of all time, the Ruthless Aggression Era to date remains as one of the biggest fan-favorite periods of all time and was filled with top Superstars including the likes of Triple H, Batista, John Cena, Eddie Guerrero, and Kurt Angle. As for the female batch of Superstars, the likes of Trish Stratus, Molly Holly, and Mickie James did formidable work with the limited platform provided to them.

Fast forward to 2020 and two decades later, the present-day WWE roster has several underutilized Superstars who definitely would've been a hit in the 2000s and would've certainly thrived as part of the Ruthless Aggression Era.

With that being said, here is a list of 5 current underutilized WWE Superstar who would've been top names in the Ruthless Aggression Era.

#5 Ali

Now, being a top Superstar doesn't necessarily mean that you'll constantly have to be in the world title picture. That concept is absolutely wrong and the same would go for Ali if he was a part of the Ruthless Aggression Era.

Currently, a part of the SmackDown roster, Ali hasn't been seen on TV for weeks now and many believe that the former 205 Live sensation is undergoing a gimmick change. Regardless of that, Ali certainly wasn't at the top of his game before his supposed change of gimmick and never really lived up to the heights that he had achieved as part of the Cruiserweight Division.

Being the fine high-flier that he is, Ali definitely would've been a solid addition to the stacked Cruiserweight Divison back in the Ruthless Aggression Era. Consider Rey Mysterio as a fine example, the veteran luchador started as a cruiserweight but ended up winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 22.