5 Undertaker matches that should have happened at WrestleMania - Part II

In the 27 WrestleMania matches The Undertaker has had, he has had his fair share of the best and worst matches in WrestleMania history. The Deadman's matches with the likes of Giant Gonzalez and King Kong Bundy are prime examples of The Undertaker's ability to make the best of a position where you can't make a match excellent.

However, on the other hand, The Phenom has worked some of the greatest matches in WrestleMania history with the likes of Ric Flair at WrestleMania X8, Randy Orton at WrestleMania 21, Batista at WrestleMania 23, Edge at WrestleMania XXIV, Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XXV, Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XXVI, Triple H at WrestleMania XXVII, Triple H at WrestleMania XXVIII, and CM Punk at WrestleMania 29. It seemed like as he got older, The Undertaker grew to have greater matches year-by-year.

From WrestleManias 23-29, The Undertaker had the best match of the night on each card, while extending the famous "Streak". Though The Lord of Darkness wasn't in the main event of many of those WrestleMania classics, he was always the focal point and the number one topic discussed, regardless of his placement on the card.

Throughout the years and decades that The Undertaker has been in WWE, he shockingly had a ton of dream matches left on the table, especially at WrestleMania.

Let's take a look at five more Undertaker matches that should have happened at WrestleMania!

#5 The Undertaker vs John Cena - WrestleMania XXX

John Cena

Original match: The Undertaker vs Brock Lesnar

Other than Daniel Bryan's two great matches at WrestleMania XXX, the thirtieth anniversary of The Showcase of the Immortals fell flat in terms of starpower, match quality, and overall attraction.

At WrestleMania XXX, The Undertaker took on Brock Lesnar in a slow, plodding, and methodical match that resulted in one of the most questionable booking decisions in wrestling history, while John Cena took on Bray Wyatt in a match where the latter lost an abundance of momentum creatively.

By the time the year 2014 was on the horizon, The Leader of the Cenation and The Deadman rarely locked horns. In fact, both men only faced off once on pay-per-view, where the American Badass tamed the Doctor of Thuganomics at Vengeance 2003 prior to WrestleMania 34 in 2018.

In addition, the last singles match that took place between the two WWE legends was on an episode of Raw in 2006, where King Booker and Big Show interfered to attack both men.

If The Undertaker had interfered in the 2014 Royal Rumble match and tossed out John Cena, the clash would have been set.