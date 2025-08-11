5 Underutilized superstars from today's WWE who would've been top stars in the Ruthless Aggression Era

Throughout the years, one thing that has been consistent in WWE is change. The Stamford-based promotion has gone through multiple eras since its inception, each offering something different from the other. However, with change, superstars have to face the challenge of adaptability. In every era, there are certain stars who, despite having the skills, fail to reach the upper echelon in the company.

Ad

Since they possess the talent and skills, fans wonder if the culprit behind their lack of success is timing. In this listicle, we will look at five current underutilized stars who would have been main eventers during the Ruthless Aggression Era.

The Ruthless Aggression Era was an interesting time in WWE. It came right after the Attitude Era, which many fans consider the best era of the company. Hence, the pressure to deliver was high. With major names such as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin at the tail end of their full-time careers, many new stars had to step up. This era saw the rise of stars such as Brock Lesnar, Batista, Randy Orton, and John Cena, who carried the company forward.

Ad

Trending

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

#5. Karrion Kross & #4. Scarlett

Karrion Kross has generated a significant amount of buzz for himself in the last few months. Fans have been firmly behind The Herald of Doomsday, but the support has yet to translate into any meaningful success.

During his initial stint in NXT, Kross was booked like an unstoppable monster, winning the NXT Championship twice. However, his move to RAW turned out to be a disaster. Under the Vince McMahon regime, the former NXT Champion couldn't find a direction on the red brand and was released from WWE in 2021.

Ad

Ad

The Herald of Doomsday returned to the Stamford-based promotion in August 2022, and fans were hopeful that he would find success this time under Triple H's creative leadership. However, this run also fell short of the hype and didn't materialize into anything significant. Scarlett and Kross have reportedly left WWE.

Had Kross been part of the Ruthless Aggression Era, he could've been a top star, given his great look and exceptional microphone skills, making him a perfect fit. The same goes for Scarlett, who wasn't able to branch out of her managerial role. Women's wrestling has completely changed from the Ruthless Aggression Era.

Ad

Women are a significant part of programming, regularly main eventing weekly shows, as well as premium live events. Scarlett, who knows her way around the squared circle, as seen during her run on the independent circuit, didn't get the opportunity to showcase her in-ring prowess. That said, her looks, charisma, and dynamic with Kross would've thrived in the Ruthless Aggression Era.

#3. Tommaso Ciampa

Tommaso Ciampa's inclusion in this list may be questionable, as he has found notable success in WWE as a tag team wrestler alongside Johnny Gargano as a part of #DIY.

Ad

However, if we look at Ciampa's singles career, especially during the time when he turned on Gargano and adopted the Psycho Killer character, it is safe to say there was a lot of untapped potential. The situation and circumstances are to be blamed, as untimely injuries ruined his chances of properly exploring the character. While he was a top star in NXT, it did not translate to the main roster, where he is back to being a tag team wrestler.

Ad

If Tommaso were around during the Ruthless Aggression Era with his heel Psycho Killer character, he could have been a major player in the promotion. The Blackheart played his character to perfection, and fans back then would have appreciated what he brought to the table more.

#2. Ludwig Kaiser

When Ludwig Kaiser was aligned with Gunther, fans anticipated him to be a major star in WWE down the line. While The Ring General was always the main focus, Kaiser also captivated the audience with his charisma.

Ad

However, he remained The Ring General's lackey until the duo was disbanded. Kaiser is now wrestling under a mask as El Grande Americano. There is no doubt that the 35-year-old is talented. His mic skills, look, charisma, and poise in the way he carries himself all suggest he has the skillset to be a main eventer.

However, had this been the Ruthless Aggression Era, maybe Kaiser would've been a top star.

Ad

#1. Austin Theory should have been in WWE's Ruthless Aggression Era

Vince McMahon once handpicked Austin Theory to be the future of WWE. The 28-year-old star had a meteoric rise under the old regime. However, after Triple H took over the creative reins of the company, Theory has been having a hard time finding a spot on television.

While fans didn't accept Theory during his initial run, they have started to support the former United States Champion now. The 28-year-old star's athleticism, build, and charisma would have been appreciated much more during WWE's Ruthless Aggression Era.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parth Pujara . Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!