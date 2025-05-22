5 underutilized WWE stars on RAW 

WWE Monday Night RAW is the longest-running weekly program the sports entertainment juggernaut offers. The show first debuted in 1993 and featured stars like Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker.

Fast forward to 2025, and Monday Night RAW airs on Netflix each week. The brand has numerous top stars, such as Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Bron Breakker, Becky Lynch, Lyra Valkyria, and Liv Morgan, among others. Needless to mention, the show is stacked with talent.

While the names above all receive plenty of stories with promo and match times, not every star on the red brand is quite as lucky. There are a handful of extremely talented performers who just seemingly never get a real opportunity.

This article will take a look at five of the most underutilized performers on Monday Night RAW. Triple H can certainly still turn things around and book these talents better, but as of right now, they aren't even close to being utilized as well as they should be:

#5. Joaquin Wilde & #4. Cruz Del Toro, the LWO tandem are extremely underrated

Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro are a tag team on WWE Monday Night RAW. Wilde and Del Toro initially came together through NXT and Legado del Fantasma. Eventually, the pair went on to join the main roster and are now part of the Latino World Order.

The duo is incredible to watch. However, despite their high-flying moves and always pulling off something spectacular that wows the crowd, WWE just hasn't utilized either athlete too often.

It makes little sense, as the RAW tag team division appears to be lacking currently, with SmackDown, on the other hand, arguably having the best division in the world. Alpha Academy, A-Town Down Under, New Catch Republic, The Creed Brothers, the War Raiders, The New Day, and the Latino World Order would otherwise make for a strong division. However, Triple H and company officials need to commit to using the talent, beginning with the LWO.

#3. Tyler Bate is one of the best in-ring performers in WWE

Tyler Bate is an incredible in-ring competitor. While on the NXT UK brand, Bate won their United Kingdom Championship, the Tag Team Title, and the Heritage Cup. He also held the NXT Tag Team Championship alongside Trent Steven.

The New Catch Republic star recently made his return to WWE television. He teamed up with Pete Dunne to take on The New Day. However, the duo lost the match, and Bate hasn't really been seen on RAW since then.

While this likely comes down to Pete Dunne taking a break due to paternity leave, Tyler is too good to sit on the sidelines. Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment should have Bate putting on bangers with names like Penta, Bron Breakker, and Rusev instead of simply not appearing at all.

#2. Dragon Lee is underutilized and has been for awhile

Dragon Lee is an athletic marvel. Not only can he pull off spectacular moves, but the former WWE NXT North American Champion is also very dynamic and impactful with his maneuvers. Everything he does looks impressive and dangerous.

Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro aren't the only underutilized members of the Latino World Order. Dragon Lee is not only one of LWO's most underutilized stars, but he is also one of the most underrated performers in all of WWE.

Lee could be in the upper mid-card scene of Monday Night RAW. Instead of rarely wrestling, he should be mixing it up with Penta, Dominik Mysterio, AJ Styles, Logan Paul, Finn Balor, and Bron Breakker, among others. The sooner this happens, the better.

#1. Ludwig Kaiser should be in the mix

Ludwig Kaiser is a German star who has held tag team gold while down in NXT. He joined WWE's main roster three years ago and was primarily known as Gunther's second in command. In the eyes of some, he was even The Ring General's lackey.

Things started to move in the right direction for Kaiser last year. He was picking up wins and having major singles matches with top WWE stars. Unfortunately, much of that momentum has since been stifled.

For whatever reason, outside of a program with Penta and Pete Dunne, Kaiser hasn't done much over the past few months. He has a main event look, he can cut great promos, and he's excellent in the ring. There is no good reason to keep Ludwig sitting on the sidelines. Triple H and Co. need to correct this soon.

