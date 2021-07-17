5 Unexpected Betrayals that could happen at Money in the Bank - Massive face turn, Injured Superstar interferes in massive WWE match

The SmackDown before Money in the Bank was a good show but low on surprises, probably because everything is being held for the pay-per-view.

This time let's talk about the possible betrayals at Money in the Bank 2021. The lineup is stacked, the crowd is guaranteed to be hot, and the stage is set for twists and turns!

If you believe one or more of these surprises will happen at Money in the Bank, drop a comment. Each of these betrayals could shake the product leading up to SummerSlam and beyond!

#5 At Money in the Bank, MVP costs Bobby Lashley his WWE Championship

Remember the final segment from the RAW before Money in the Bank 2021? Bobby Lashley said that he was going to forsake all the luxuries that came with being a Champion - the wine, the women, the wealth - and just focus on his job. Is MVP as eager to give up on the finer things in life as Lashley is?

Let's assume MVP finds a new talent who attacks Bobby Lashley during the match and costs him the WWE Championship when the champ's attention is elsewhere. Lashley has proved he can cut a mean promo even without MVP's help, and this should serve him well over the long haul.

MVP's betrayal of Lashley could kickstart a feud that extends beyond Goldberg, if that is the plan. A young, up-and-coming talent may need MVP's mentoring far more than Bobby Lashley does at this stage in his career.

