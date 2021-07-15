WWE Money in the Bank - 5 Mistakes that shouldn't be made at any cost 

WWE Money in the Bank will be a special event. It will be the first time since WrestleMania that fans will be in the arena for a pay-per-view, signaling the end of a terrible era and the start of a glorious one.

Of course, it's an emotional moment for the WWE Universe, who are likely to throng the arena and scream at the top of their lungs in unison. That said, a few missteps from the company could ruin WWE Money in the Bank for those in attendance, and these need to be avoided at any cost.

Here are some things that could absolutely ruin the occasion. If you feel otherwise about WWE Money in the Bank let us know about it in the comments section below.

#5 Drew McIntyre successfully cashes in at WWE Money in the Bank to become the Champion once again

After Jinder Mahal took the sword away from Drew McIntyre and now an angry McIntyre is looking for revenge to get his sword back from The Evil Jinder Mahal and his Goons next week on Monday night raw before money in the bank begins@# — Adrian (@Adrian16182596) July 8, 2021

There may be a desire from those in the creative team to gift Drew McIntyre with the contract at WWE Money in the Bank 2021. This is because he was deprived of the pop he would have otherwise received from winning the WWE Championship, due to the pandemic! So now here is an arena packed with fans dying to see him cash in on the top heel.

However, having Drew McIntyre cash in during Bobby Lashley's very first night as the WWE Champion in front of live fans (not counting the WrestleMania appearance) would just be a step backward.

Why cash in the WWE Money in the Bank contract so very soon? The art of long-term storytelling is what makes anything compelling for fans. Plus, it makes sense to award the contract to someone who needs that breakthrough moment like Riddle over an established star like McIntyre.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John