5 unexpected booking decisions by WWE this week: 07th June 2017

The WWE continues to surprise us with booking decisions.

Samoa Joe had a near perfect week this time around

Well, what a week to be a fan of professional wrestling, and the WWE in particular. Samoa Joe – against all the odds – won the Extreme Rules Fatal Fiveway match at WWE Extreme Rules 2017 to become the new Number 1 contender for Brock Lesnar’s WWE Universal Champion.

With such a momentous booking decision, expectations on the follow-up episodes of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live were extremely high, and for the most part, the creative teams on both brands delivered pretty damn good episodes.

But, there were some unexpectedly strange booking decisions to go along with these great ones. Today, we analyse those booking decisions and see what the WWE could have done differently. So, without any further do, here is our list of 5 unexpected booking decisions by the WWE for the week of 07th June 2017:

#5 Baron Corbin ambushes Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura

Oh look, Baron attacked someone from behind yet again

Let me get one thing straight right here; I think Baron Corbin is awesome and very much a future WWE Champion as JBL loves to remind us week after week. The major issue with Baron Corbin right now is the way he’s booked. It’s been the same since his feud with Kalisto last year.

He just gets pissed off and attacks people from behind. Sometimes the reason he is pissed off is that he lost a match, sometimes it’s because he wants to win a future match. That’s the only difference. His actions are literally the same every damn week.

This week, he started off by attacking Sami Zayn to take his guest commentator spot in the Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match and then proceeded to take out Nakamura after The King of Strong Style picked up the victory over KO.

Come on, WWE. Do something different.

