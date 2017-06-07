Battle of the Brands - Raw vs. SmackDown Live: June 06, 2017

Comparing Raw and Smackdown - a closer call than the numbers suggest.

A clean-sweep for Raw.

For the first time in a number of weeks, the reactions to Raw were almost universally positive. Coming off the back of a strange Extreme Rules PPV, the Monday night roster got back to form and started moving towards some new and exciting feuds. SmackDown was by no means a bad show, but it just didn’t have the minerals to threaten WWE’s flagship weekly episode. Here’s a more in-depth look at Raw’s dominant victory over SmackDown Live this week:

#1 Match Quality – Winner: Raw

Solid action from start to finish.

While both brands had their fair share of solid matches this week, Monday Night Raw offered just a little more than its Tuesday night rival. Two matches, in particular, made Raw a very passable show in terms of overall match quality, those being the opening bout and the main event. While we have seen Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt square off a number of times in recent weeks, the two of them consistently manage to show that they have great chemistry and very complementary styles.

In the main event, we saw another instalment of a rivalry that we’ve also become pretty familiar with recently when Samoa Joe took on Seth Rollins. Again, this match involved two people who know each other well and have compatible move sets. There was nothing in either match to grab our attention, but they did both manage to elevate the quality of the show in their own right.

We also got a number of short matches to break up some of the talking segments this week on Raw. Short matches aren’t necessarily a bad thing on a weekly show as it’s important not to give away too much action that could have been saved for a PPV. Sheamus and Cesaro’s victory over Slater and Rhino did what it needed to do, for example, and the Enzo and Big Show Vs. Gallows and Anderson match-up was just there to continue an interesting storyline.

On paper, SmackDown could have easily tipped the balance here. Going into a show in which AJ Styles takes on Dolph Ziggler, and Shinsuke Nakamura faces Kevin Owens, you’d expect to see a ‘big four PPV’ worthy card.

However, the matches weren’t anything special, but this was probably down to all four men holding back so as not to expend fan’s interest too prematurely. You also had some pretty throwaway bouts on Tuesday, seeing Mojo Rawley take on Jinder Mahal, and a tag team match between New Day and The Colons, neither of which you’ll be looking back on in a few week’s time.

