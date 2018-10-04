5 Unexpected Superstars Who Could Be World Champions In 2019

In the world of professional wrestling, the goal is to be a World Champion. If you're not in the business, with the aspiration to be the best of the best, then you are frankly in the wrong business.

To hold a world championship in WWE is something truly special. It is the sign that the biggest wrestling promotion in the entire world trusts you to be the flagbearer for the entire company, and industry as a whole.

This year, we have seen the RAW Universal Title picture be dominated almost exclusively by Brock Lesnar, with his 500+ day reign ending at Summerslam at the hands of Roman Reigns.

On SmackDown Live, AJ Styles has carried the title since November last year, fending off opponents such as Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Here are 5 superstars who could be World Champions in 2019.

#5 Elias

As unlikely as it may be, it's hard to deny the success that the musical sensation has had since debuting on Monday Night RAW.

Whilst Elias is yet to hold a championship in WWE, his performances and natural heel heat have caused the former NXT star to become one of the Red brand's most popular stars.

A Universal title win would be truly shocking, but could really elevate the singer-songwriter, and show just how unpredictable the WWE can be.

Elias is also no stranger to facing off against bona fide main eventers, as evident with his altercation at WrestleMania this year with John Cena.

