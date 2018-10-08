×
5 unexpected things that could happen on the Raw after Super Show-Down

Arctic
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.54K   //    08 Oct 2018, 23:32 IST

It's time to Walk With Elias
WWE Super ShowDown was a resounding success, and the fans are anxious to see what will happen next. Everyone wants to know what impact the event will have on ongoing RAW storylines particularly in reference to the shield. Since very few RAW storylines were featured on the Super Showdown card, the fans are eagerly awaiting this week's episode to see their progression.

Since no RAW title was defended at the event, the WWE management may choose to give the Chicago crowd a title fight to distract from the inevitable CM Punk chants. In this article, we take a look at five unexpected things that might happen on the first RAW after WWE Super ShowDown.

#5 Finn Balor goes after Seth Rollins, again

The Demon Prince
After not being featured on WWE Super ShowDown, the Demon Prince of WWE is set to make a resounding come back on the red brand. Since BnB defeated Mahalicia on WWE Mixed Match Challenge, Finn's feud with the modern day Maharaja should come to an end.

The WWE creative team should take advantage of that and put him in contention for the Intercontinental championship. It's been a while since Finn and Seth faced each other in the ring and a match between the two is bound to be a big draw not to mention a rating boost.

