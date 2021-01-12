5 unexpected things the WWE Universe could see tonight on RAW 

The WWE world was shocked and surprised earlier today when Drew McIntyre's positive COVID-19 test was released publicly.

Drew McIntyre is the WWE Champion and has been part of several shows over the holiday period. Reports also suggest that McIntyre isn't the only star quarantined at the moment, and this could have a huge effect on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.

This has happened at a tough time for WWE with the Royal Rumble in just under three weeks, and McIntyre set to address Goldberg's recent challenge on this week's episode of RAW.

Of course, WWE has become well-known for its last-minute changes to shows. Given this recent news, there are expected to be several stars missing from tonight's show.

Here's what the WWE Universe can expect from a RAW episode that is probably still being re-written at this current moment in time.

#5 WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will still be part of the show

Drew McIntyre is the WWE Champion, and any fan who has read the preview for this week's episode of RAW will know that the company was planning a huge night for their main champion.

Drew McIntyre was set to take on Randy Orton this week on RAW in a rematch after the two men had an interesting feud over the WWE Championship back in 2020.

Following the announcement of the WWE Champion testing positive for COVID-19, we can confirm @DMcIntyreWWE will make his first comments tonight on #WWERaw.https://t.co/E9EgzbRhah — WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2021

McIntyre was also set to address Goldberg, which he could do without being in the arena. It's unknown how long WWE has known about McIntyre's positive result, but he could have already pre-recorded a reaction to Goldberg's challenge that can be played tonight on RAW.

McIntyre is currently in quarantine, but there is a safe way for him to still be part of the show. He could even record a video and send it to WWE so that none of the company's production staff have to be put at risk.

Either way, don't expect COVID-19 to slow down Drew McIntyre. There is a reason the Scottish star was the stand-out name of 2020, and he will want to push that success into the new year.