5 Unexpected times Shawn Michaels hit a Superkick in WWE [Watch]

The Heartbreak Kid has stolen the show with sudden Superkicks quite a few times in his career.

Shawn Michaels has always been a legendary Superstar.

Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels is more than a symbol of the very best in WWE, he is considered by many to be one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. While he did have a controversial earlier half of his career, when he returned to WWE in 2002, he had become a whole another person.

Willing to put over other Superstars, while not really concentrating on the Championship picture, The Showstopper went on to earn his name by putting up excellent matches with the very best Superstars on the roster. Be it with Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, Triple H, Ric Flair, and of course, The Undertaker, Michaels showcased why he will always be remembered as one of the most entertaining Superstars to walk into the ring.

A part of what made Shawn Michaels so special, aside from his charisma and ability in the ring, was his choice of a finisher. Before there was the RKO out of nowhere there was the Sweet Chin Music out of nowhere.

Shawn's patented Sweet Chin Music has been often imitated but never duplicated, and despite the continuous overuse of the move in modern wrestling, it stands alone. HBK's use of the move was as the nail in the coffin of his opponents and it often came out of absolutely nowhere.

In this article, we are going to take a look at the 5 most unexpected times Shawn Michaels hit his legendary Superkick. Without any further ado, let's get into it.

#5 Shawn Michaels Superkicks Stan

Shawn Michaels has plenty of ridiculously funny moments in his career, as can be expected from one of the co-founders of D-Generation X, but very few moments can beat out this one.

When HBK was suddenly told that they had been told that DX did not know the meaning of the word controversial, he was less than happy. Having built his career on controversy, Michaels decided to prove that he could create controversy.

He then asked a passing backstage WWE support staff, what his name was. When he replied Stan, he Superkicked him and then said, "See, I just kicked Stan."

He continued on a tirade, Superkicking every unfortunate soul to wander down that backstage corridor while Triple H chuckled.

Even more interesting is the fact, that the 'Stan' that HBK kicked, in the beginning, was none other than a very young Tye Dillinger aka Shawn Spears, who is currently in WCW. That was one Superkick that Spears did not see coming.

