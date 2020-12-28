5 unforgettable Chyna moments in WWE

Yesterday, December 27, would have been former WWE Superstar Chyna's 51st birthday. The groundbreaking star sadly passed away in April 2016 aged 46 due to an accidental drug overdose.

Chyna was one of the biggest stars of WWE's Attitude Era, and made a name for herself as a member of D-Generation X, alongside Triple H and Shawn Michaels. The Superstar was a part of WWE from February 1997 until late 2001.

Following her WWE departure, Chyna also wrestled for New Japan Pro Wrestling and IMPACT, then known as TNA, as the business associate of Kurt Angle.

Chyna was one of the most influential women of her era in WWE and has been cited by many women as their inspiration to become involved in wrestling. The star was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as a member of D-Generation X.

Here are five unforgettable WWE moments from Chyna.

#5 Chyna's WWE debut

.@Goldust was in for a surprise when #Chyna made her SHOCKING debut on this day in 1997! pic.twitter.com/pdcsUNNJmT — WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2019

Chyna made her first appearance in WWE back in 1997.

Advertisement

At WWE's Final Four: In Your House event in February 1997, Triple H took on Goldust and fans were shocked when Chyna, who was planted in the crowd, began attacking Goldust's manager Marlena at the side of the ring. After this, Chyna was dragged away by security, but she had already made her mark in WWE during her brief debut segment.

Fans of WWE had never seen a female Superstar like Chyna before. Her introduction made waves in the company, and she quickly became Triple H's enforcer. It the first time that the WWE Universe had seen a woman in this kind of role, as there were more often glamourous valets and managers at this point.

Chyna looked and acted nothing like the other women of WWE at that point, and from this moment, fans knew that she was a force to be reckoned with.