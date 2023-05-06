5 Unforgettable moments in WWE Backlash history

WWE Backlash has always been the event to settle feuds that began ahead of WrestleMania but did not culminate at the Showcase of the Immortals. With this year's premium live event only a few hours away, now is an excellent time to reflect on the most notable moments in Backlash history.

This year's WWE Backlash event will emanate from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and will possibly be headlined by Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar. While this match promises to deliver some noteworthy moments, several others have been created in the years prior.

Here are five unforgettable moments from one of the oldest events still held by the current WWE.

#5. Shane McMahons's leap of faith at WWE Backlash 2001

Shane McMahon made the Backlash 2001 event memorable.

You cannot dispute Shane McMahon's willingness to risk his body and devote a lot of effort to his performances to make them unforgettable. He has carved out a career as a death-defying maverick.

Shane McMahon faced the Big Show in a Last Man Standing match at WWE Backlash 2001, with some support from Test. Big Show chased after Shane with a pipe as the competitors made their way out of the ring and up the ramp beside the titantron, leading him to scramble up to the top.

Test then knocked down The Big Show, establishing the groundwork for Shane's leap of faith. Shane pulled the stunt, knocking the two participants off the podium. This was one of the most startling moments in WWE history due to the absurd distance he had to jump.

#4. Big Show chokeslams John Cena into a spotlight

The imagery was iconic.

At WWE Backlash 2009, John Cena and Edge engaged in a high-stakes match with the WWE Championship on the line. The crowd watched in disbelief as John Cena and Edge continued their altercation outside the ring before The Big Show intervened and shifted the dynamic of the fight.

Big Show hoisted Cena into a chokeslam before launching him into a spotlight on the ramp. With the hit came sparks and a massive crash, and broken glass lay over an unconscious John Cena in the iconic picture. The dazzling light explosion was a striking visual spectacle that seemed unbelievable yet was more than enough to give Edge the victory.

#3. AJ Styles wins his first WWE Championship

AJ Styles won the WWE Championship in his first year with the company.

AJ Styles defeated Dean Ambrose for the WWE Title that served as the main event of WWE Backlash 2016.

This was one of the highlights of The Phenomenal One's incredible first year, and the match between him and Dean Ambrose also lived up to the hype. WWE's willingness to bestow their top belt on a talent who had established their name outside of the organization demonstrated a changing of the guard.

Furthermore, this occurred only a few months after Styles' WWE debut, making him one of the fastest ascensions to the top, similar to Brock Lesnar.

#2. The Undertaker abducted Stephanie McMahon

This was one of the darkest segments in WWE history.

The Undertaker and his Ministry of Darkness abducted Stephanie McMahon after the WWE Backlash 1999 event.

It was revealed that The Undertaker was waiting inside a car to abduct Stephanie McMahon, who had boarded the vehicle, during the event's dying moments. The Phenom then conducted a ceremony on Monday Night RAW that followed the event, creating one of the craziest moments ever as Steve Austin ultimately overcame The Undertaker's stable.

#1. The Rock vs. Goldberg

One of the most iconic matches.

The night after winning at WrestleMania 19 against Steve Austin, The Great One believed there was no one left for him to challenge. When Goldberg made his WWE debut by telling The Rock that he was "next" on RAW following WrestleMania, it all changed.

At WWE Backlash 2003, two of the biggest talents of their time engaged in a bout that could only be described as a fantasy match. Goldberg made an immediate impression in WWE and demonstrated his supremacy by defeating The Great One in one of the most memorable Backlash events in history.

