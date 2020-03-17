5 unforgettable Stone Cold Steve Austin moments

Stone Cold Steve Austin has given us some unforgettable memories!

While it is impossible to rank his best moments, here are a few that will remain in the WWE Universe's memory forever.

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the first names that come to mind when asked about WWE. He is almost synonymous with the company and, without a doubt, one of their best ever personalities.

He has given the WWE Universe so many incredible moments over the years and settling on a top 5 is almost impossible. However, listing out moments that made him what he is today is a doable task.

Without further ado, here are 5 unforgettable Stone Cold Steve Austin moments:

The start of Austin 3:16

The promo after winning the King Of The Ring in 1996 is easily one of the most iconic in the history of not just WWE, but all of pro wrestling. The events leading up to this were extremely complicated and looking back at it now, Vince McMahon and the WWE Universe would not be keen to change a single thing.

Triple H was pencilled in to win The King Of The Ring tournament that year as per Stone Cold but things changed quickly. Vince made a big change to the tournament 2 weeks before the final and informed Stone Cold about his decision in a parking lot.

Jake The Snake then cut a religion-based promo on the Rattlesnake leading up to their match. Stone Cold took that and the result was the birth of Austin 3:16.

‘The first thing I want to be done is get that piece of cr*p out of my ring. Don't just get him out of the ring, get him out of the WWF. Because I proved son, without a shadow of a doubt, you ain't got what it takes anymore. You sit there and you thump your Bible and you say your prayers, and it didn’t get you anywhere. You talk about your Psalms, talk about John 3:16, Austin 3:16 says I just whooped your a**.'

