5 memorable Royal Rumble competitors who never won the match

Over 1500 men and women have competed in the Royal Rumble match since its inception in 1988. However, only a handful of them has been lucky enough to get their tickets to a WrestleMania World Championship match. Braun Strowman was the only exception, receiving a trophy and championship belt that were barely mentioned again after the event.

The odds of outlasting every other opponent to win the Rumble are incredibly slim, making the winners instantly memorable. However, this has not stopped several participants from writing their names in Rumble lore.

RetroMania Wrestling @RetrosoftStudio A local advertisement for the 1992 WWF Royal Rumble, which went down 30 years ago today at the Knickerbocker Arena in Albany, NY. A local advertisement for the 1992 WWF Royal Rumble, which went down 30 years ago today at the Knickerbocker Arena in Albany, NY. https://t.co/Q7vHatsLsd

Despite never winning the annual 30-person battle royal, wrestlers like Daniel Bryan (longest time in a single edition), Santino Marella (shortest time), Naomi (inventive elimination escapes) have made themselves memorable.

Here are five of the most memorable Rumble competitors never to win it

#5 Kane is a Royal Rumble records machine

With 19 Royal Rumble appearances and 45 eliminations, Kane is easily the most experienced entrant of all time. The numbers rise to 21 and 46, respectively, if you consider his stints as Isaac Yankem DDS and Fake Diesel. Additionally, The Big Red Machine once held the record for most eliminations in a single Rumble for 13 years. He also holds the record for the fastest elimination ever.

Considering that the Mayor of Knoxville is still in fantastic shape, he can don the mask again and extend these records. Summing up all these milestones, it is evident that Kane is one of the most memorable superstars ever to enter the annual Battle Royale.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy