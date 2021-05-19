5 unforgettable WWE NXT steel cage matches

NXT has played host to several steel cage matches over the course of its history. Be it the first-ever match that saw Finn Balor face Samoa Joe for the NXT Championship, or any of the masterpieces that followed, the Black and Yellow brand delivered some of the best matches ever inside the steel structure.

Steel cage matches are a staple of WWE programming. They have often been used by the company to highlight the importance of a match, or sometimes, to keep out interfering elements. Sometimes, it has also been used to keep some superstars in the ring, particularly if they have made a run for it.

In the past, NXT has managed to host some of the best matches in their long history inside the steel structure. The following are five of the best steel cage matches in WWE NXT history.

#5 WWE NXT (March 4, 2020) - Dakota Kai vs Tegan Nox

Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai's feud was one of the hottest things in the world in 2020. The two were in a furious rivalry against each other and it felt like one of the best storylines that fans had experienced at the time.

The two women met inside the steel cage and hit each other with some big spots that made the match seem even bigger. Future NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez was also involved, as she helped Kai win the match. Kai looked like she was in trouble when she accidentally hit Gonzalez with the steel cage door, before being taken out with the Shiniest Wizard.

Nox tried to injure Kai by slamming the door into her leg, but Gonzalez came back to play a major role. She pinned Nox to the door, which allowed Kai to escape the ring and win the match in one of the biggest achievements of Kai's career.

