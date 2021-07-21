5 unforgivable mistakes WWE made on Monday Night RAW (19th July, 2021)

WWE had an amazing show with Money in the Bank 2021. All they had to do on the following Monday Night RAW was stick the landing.

They had John Cena appearing again to explain why he was back, Bobby Lashley needing a new opponent, Charlotte Flair as the new RAW Women's Champion and Nikki A.S.H holding the Money in the Bank briefcase. Surely they couldn't miss?

Not a better feeling that watching John cena cut a promo on RAW. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/3rLkBjOLgC — 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) July 20, 2021

Well, they absolutely nailed some things, like having Nikki A.S.H cash in her briefcase on a vulnerable Charlotte Flair to become the new RAW Women's Champion, but other things weren't so great.

Here are five unforgivable mistakes WWE made on Monday Night RAW

#5. Goldberg in the WWE world title picture again on RAW

Look, I get it. Goldberg is still popular with the casual fans, and he certainly had an overwhelmingly positive reaction when he showed up on RAW. But does he absolutely have to be in an unearned title match again?

He lost his last one to Drew McIntyre, who Bobby Lashley recently beat, so why on earth is he now challenging for the title? It's not logical and it only serves to make people dislike him.

There's absolutely nothing wrong with Goldberg wrestling in this day and age, but WWE really should be using him to give other non-world title holders a spotlight match on pay-per-views. Imagine Goldberg vs Riddle, or Goldberg vs AJ Styles, or Goldberg vs anyone else other than the current champion.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra