5 Unique ways in which WWE could remove Roman Reigns from WrestleMania 36 match card

Triple H has promised a unique way that Reigns will be written off. We explore 5 interesting possibilities.

Could a returning WWE heel be responsible for Reigns being removed from the card?

Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10

Roman Reigns will not be competing at WrestleMania this year

By now, it's a matter of public record that Roman Reigns will not be a part of WrestleMania and most people across the world are okay with that. Roman Reigns made a decision for his health and his family and one has to respect him for it.

Well, Triple H has gone on to say that Roman Reigns will be eliminated from WrestleMania in a unique manner. So, let's explore 5 unique ways that WWE may choose to do so.

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know if you believe that any of the possibilities I have outlined may be the way that WWE writes Roman Reigns off. And how much will you miss Roman Reigns if he cannot make it all the way to WrestleMania?

#5 Laid out by a mystery attacker

Yes, I am certainly aware that the last time Roman Reigns was in a mystery attacker storyline, it did not pan out in the same way that we would have liked. People had assumed back then that it would lead to Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns, but it turned out to be Rowan instead who was outed as the attacker, leading to a feud that went nowhere. But this time, WWE has the luxury of time, and they can think things through to ensure that there is a storyline by the time Reigns returns.

Maybe The Usos could decide to investigate what happened to their cousin and it could result in some very interesting findings in the following weeks. WWE has been adding a cinematic touch to their empty arena shows and this could lend very effectively to this whole mystery attacker angle.

It would elevate not merely Reigns and The Usos, but a lot of Superstars could benefit from the same.

