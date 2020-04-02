Triple H says top WWE Superstar will be removed from WrestleMania 36 "in a unique way"

The Game assured that the climax to this story is going to be "meaningful for everybody".

Reigns had reportedly pulled out from The Show of Shows and confirmed the same later.

Triple H

WWE EVP Triple H recently sat down with ESPN MMA and promoted WWE's upcoming event, WrestleMania 36. The Game had previously reacted to reports of Roman Reigns pulling out from his Universal title match at WrestleMania 36 and confirmed that the reports are true.

In this interview, Triple H opened up on how WWE will remove The Big Dog from WrestleMania. Reigns is still scheduled to face Goldberg as per WWE's current schedule and something is bound to happen on the upcoming edition of SmackDown on Fox that will lead to Reigns getting removed from the match. Here's what Triple H had to say in regards to the current scenario involving Reigns:

Roman has his situation and his reasons for doing the things he's doing, but I will say from our standpoint and the storyline standpoint, it's going to play out in a unique manner and we want it to play out that way. I don't want to give away the ending of the movie before the movie takes place. Everybody just has to watch and see how this unfolds. It will unfold in a unique way and I think it will be meaningful for everybody.

Triple H on ESPN MMA:

As per the latest reports, THIS Superstar is Reigns' replacement for the WrestleMania match against Goldberg. Reigns' leukemia diagnosis forced him to relinquish his Universal title in 2018. He came back to WWE on the road to WrestleMania 35 and has been actively competing ever since. The Big Dog isn't taking any chances now though, amidst the coronavirus scare.