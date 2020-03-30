Triple H reacts to reports of Roman Reigns pulling out from WrestleMania 36

Reigns has reportedly pulled out from his Universal title match at WrestleMania.

Triple H was asked to comment on the situation, on ESPN's SportsCenter.

Triple H and Roman Reigns

As per recent reports, the Universal Title match between Roman Reigns and WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has been scrapped after the former pulled out from WrestleMania 36. It was also reported that THIS Superstar (Warning: spoilers) is set to replace The Big Dog in the Universal Title match at The Show of Shows.

WWE hasn't made an official comment confirming the same as of yet, but WWE EVP Triple H's recent appearance on SportsCenter seems to be confirming the reports.

Triple H was a guest on the latest episode of ESPN's SportsCenter. The Game was asked for his comments on the Universal Title match "being altered", to which he gave a very detailed answer,

You know, there are various talents, and I don't wanna get into the specifics of WrestleMania because that's a must-see event, but we don't like to take precautions with our talent, any more so than we need to, and all of our talents are in this in a voluntary capacity. If they don't want to be a part of this, they feel there's a risk, for whatever reasons, be it themselves or somebody around them, they don't have to be here. Nothing is held against them for that. Same with our crew and everybody else. We don't want to take chances on that, and with Roman having a pre-existing condition, that would make him more susceptible to something, it's understandable.

Triple H on SportsCenter:

Triple H's comment has basically confirmed that Roman Reigns has indeed pulled out from his WrestleMania match and we are possibly going to get a replacement days before WrestleMania 36. Reigns has battled leukemia in the past and the WWE Universe has been supporting his rumored decision ever since the reports broke out.