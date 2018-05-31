5 unlikely names who may challenge for a WWE world title in 2018

Could one of these men become world champion before we reach 2019?

Harry Kettle FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2018, 01:04 IST

Walk with the champ?

While WWE has certainly evolved over the last few years in terms of the quality of the roster, we haven't seen all too many new faces stepping up to the world title scene. While many guys have been challenging for the belt following a gradual build, the habit of rematches as well as Brock Lesnar winning the Universal Championship has hampered the consistent rise of many upper midcarders.

Still, that doesn't mean we won't get to see a change in that dynamic over the next few months, and while it seems odd to say out loud, we honestly believe that these five guys are capable of making some waves in the main event scene. We aren't necessarily suggesting that they should win the strap, but they should certainly be in the conversation.

With that being said, here are five unlikely names who may challenge for a WWE world title in 2018.

#5 Kofi Kingston

Could it finally happen?

We've spoken about Kofi Kingston's potential as a main event superstar quite a lot over the last few years but now feels like the perfect time for WWE to officially pull the trigger on it. Kingston has been enjoying a gradual progression alongside his New Day teammates, but there's a reason why Xavier Woods and Big E always refer to Kofi as an all-time legend in this business.

He has the moveset necessary to rise up the card, he can do great work on the mic when given the chance, and he's a proven commodity as one-third of the hottest faction in years. If Kofi is somehow able to win the Money in the Bank ladder match, then the door would be wide open for him to challenge for the WWE or Universal title before 2018 is done and dusted.