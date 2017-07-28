5 veteran female wrestlers who are not married

Here are five veteran female WWE Superstars who have never tied the knot.

Weddings aren't for everyone

Professional wrestler's fame comes with its pitfalls - While health may be the most gruelling sacrifice made by a wrestler, family comes a close second. There are numerous instances of WWE wrestlers not being able to lead a happy family life due to the intense travel schedule and the nature of the profession.

While there are top female superstars like Trish Stratus who have retired from wrestling in order to start a family, many WWE Superstars haven't been able to make the decision.

With that being said, here is a list of 10 veteran female wrestlers who are yet to be married despite living their lives in the spotlight

#1 Lita

Lita has never settled down

One of the greatest female superstars to ever step foot inside a WWE ring, Lita was involved in numerous romantic angles. Despite being involved in two on-screen weddings on Raw, it might surprise many to learn that she has never been married in real life.

Since debuting in the WWE in 1999, Lita has had on-screen relationships with Essa Rios, Christian, Kane and most notably, Matt Hardy and Edge.

She began dating Hardy in real life during their run in Team Xtreme, but that relationship ended after she started having an affair with Edge. The affair was incorporated into a WWE angle which catapulted The Rated-R Superstar to the main event picture.

After her relationship with Edge ended, Lita dated her fellow 'Luchagores' band member Shane Morton for close to two years before going out with CM Punk.

None of the relationships led to marriage and Lita is happily single now.