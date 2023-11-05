5 viral Vince McMahon memes and where they came from

Former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon’s contribution to the world of pro wrestling is definitely massive. Vince kicked off his career as a ring announcer in 1969, to commentator a couple of years later, and even became a pro-wrestler himself during then-WWF’s Attitude Era.

His wrestling empire went on to become a “worldwide leader in sports entertainment,” as it withheld the aforementioned tagline to this very day.

Aside from the wrestling legacy that is already forever etched across Titanland, McMahon also threw in some memorable antics in and outside the squared circle as some of them went down to become infamous as iconic memes. These are already spread across the internet and have provided some sort of entertainment to whoever comes across it.

To that end, let’s take a look at some of the notable memes featuring Vinnie Mac.

#5. Take me to the S.O.B.

This is a memorable Vince McMahon meme that also gave chuckles across the internet. It is a video of the former WWE Chairman being interrupted during an interview (part of a segment) where he was informed that a specific person that he had been looking for had been found. This resulted in him storming out of the building furious.

It all started during an episode of WWE RAW in April of 1999. He, alongside his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, was supposed to be interviewed until one from his security team informed him that the then-WWE Superstar Mideon was spotted in the parking lot. At the time, the aforementioned former superstar was a member of the faction known as the Ministry of Darkness, which gave him some major pain from behind.

As mentioned, he hurriedly went out of the building while uttering, “Take me to the Son of a B***h!”

#4. Vince McMahon’s Billionaire Walk

Every WWE fan pretty much knows where this meme originated, as this took multiple names over the years. From Power Walk, to Wide Stride, to McMahon’s Swagger, it complemented his villainous persona at the time when he portrayed WWE’s evil boss during the Attitude Era.

It is as if it is expected of him to do such whenever he makes his way to the ring, as this never fails to get a reaction from the fans in attendance.

However, with father time slowly creeping up on him, not to mention the spine surgery that he underwent back in July, likely, the boss’ billionaire walking days are over.

#3. The Money meme

Another Vince McMahon meme that became popular was his so-called Money, aka Smelling Money meme. This is where the former WWE Chairman can be seen smelling his stacks of cash paired with the pay me/pay up gesture. The meme even sounded perfect when it was accompanied by Shane McMahon's "Here Comes the Money" theme.

The video snippets originated from his WWE RAW segment back in June 2008, dubbed The Million Dollar Mania. In three weeks, McMahon would give away cash prizes to lucky callers. The segment ended in disaster, where he got almost crushed by a steel prop.

#2. Crying Vince

A recent entry to the Vince McMahon memes list is the Crying Vince. Since its conception, it rapidly gained traction within the meme community, and it is currently one of the most widely used meme templates out there.

It originated from the second episode of The Undertaker: The Last Ride documentary, where he began tearing up when asked about his relationship and friendship with The Deadman. Such a reaction from the former WWE CEO deviated from the bad guy persona that he is known for. It clearly shows how close these two are in real-life.

#1. Excited/Hyped Vince McMahon

This is probably the most famous among all the Vince McMahon memes in existence, where it features a string of clips showing the former WWE Chairman’s shock of amazement intensifying. The meme may be decades old, but it withstood the test of time and remains relevant to this day.

The meme was born in 2002 during an episode of SmackDown. This was during a segment where Mr. McMahon held an interview and chose who would be his personal assistant. The final applicant turned out to be the WWE Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler, who danced her way to landing the position.

Which is your favorite Vince McMahon meme? Sound off in the comments section below!

