5 ways the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble could have been better

As this is being written, we're almost 24 hours out of the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble. While the event hasn't exactly been a critical hit (our own Divesh Merani called the men's Rumble match a "bland and predictable offering"), it certainly had its moments.

John Morrison @TheRealMorrison I came to Royal Rumble 2020 in Houston TX with with a crazy idea for a near Rumble elimination- I wanted to top my near elimination from the Rumble in 2011 I came to Royal Rumble 2020 in Houston TX with with a crazy idea for a near Rumble elimination- I wanted to top my near elimination from the Rumble in 2011 😎 https://t.co/6WxnYOdGfy

In fact, with a handful of changes (and the benefit of hindsight), this year's Rumble might be looked back on more fondly later down the line. Some of these changes are probably easier said than done, of course, but they are not out of the realm of possibility.

Obviously, we can't change the past, but by looking at how the 2022 Royal Rumble could have been better, hopefully it can be a map for future Royal Rumble events.

Here are 5 ways the WWE Royal Rumble could have been better:

#5 The Men's Royal Rumble match needed more surprises

In the days leading up to last night's Rumble, plenty of word had gotten around about the recently released talent that were invited back. Reports of the current IMPACT women's tag team champions The IInspiration (fka as The IIconics in WWE) and former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy both turning down offers to return (including a Hall of Fame induction for Hardy) dominated pro wrestling news last week. It's an unfortunate consequence of the large number of releases WWE has made in the last six months.

What it also meant was that the options for surprises wound up becoming increasingly limited. The Women's Rumble match certainly had its share of stunning moments -- the returns of Alicia Fox, Sarah Logan, and eventual winner Ronda Rousey. It makes us wonder what was the issue for the men's Rumble?

Obviously, the men's Rumble had other issues than just "not enough surprises." But considering this is an event built on surprises, it feels like WWE could have put a bit more effort into shocking the audience than it did.

Speaking of those "other issues"...

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande