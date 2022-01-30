WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Ranking and grading every match

WWE is officially on the road to WrestleMania 38, with the Royal Rumble in the books. It was an interesting show, with a couple of matches standing out from the rest.

Following the theories and fan expectations over the namesake bouts, some can argue they should have been much better. Regardless, Rumble matches always offer entertainment and intrigue.

The rest of the card was good, featuring a variety of contests that ranged from solid to great. But what was the best match on the card? Where do both Rumbles rank? Let's find out.

Here is every match at Royal Rumble 2022 graded and ranked, from worst to best. What was your favorite match on the show? Let us know down in the comments.

#6 Men's Royal Rumble Match

Two years after the previous Royal Rumble Match with a crowd was a rousing success, WWE put on a bland and predictable offering. The field was filled with pretenders and there was a lack of true surprises.

Among the bright spots was AJ Styles, who enjoyed a great performance after entering first. Well, until he got eliminated by Madcap Moss. He and Happy Corbin went on a tear during the Rumble, before being thwarted by Drew McIntyre.

The two-time WWE Champion's entry was a shock, as he was expected to miss months of action. Johnny Knoxville's involvement was fun. He took multiple finishing moves before getting eliminated by Sami Zayn, who got his revenge.

This Royal Rumble Match endured more than its fair share of negatives, with no moment more unfortunate than Kofi Kingston's elimination. He was pushed off the top by Kevin Owens and was supposed to land on the side of the barricade, but his feet touched the floor. Well, it had to happen one year.

The final stretch of the match was a mixture of predictable and surprising. WWE posted a picture of Bad Bunny backstage with The Undertaker before the event, hours before he enjoyed an impressive outing in the 30-man free-for-all. Shane McMahon also returned.

His elimination of Kevin Owens was ill-advised, as was his involvement in the final three of the Royal Rumble Match. Shane O'Mac was eliminated by the final entrant, Brock Lesnar. After what happened earlier in the show, The Beast Incarnate entering and winning the match seemed like a foregone conclusion.

Lesnar's showdown with McIntyre was decent, even if there was no doubt over the winner. He F5-ed The Scottish Warrior out of the ring to stand tall. It was such a straightforward end to a match that needed a few more exciting entrants.

Grade: C

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Alan John