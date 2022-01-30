Renee Paquette reacts to Seth Rollins coming out in Shield gear vs. Roman Reigns at the WWE Royal Rumble

Seth Rollins used mind games during his Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, coming out in The Shield's gear and entering through the crowd. Renee Paquette reacted to this development with visible delight.

The former WWE personality is married to AEW's Jon Moxley, who was the third member of The Shield alongside Rollins and Reigns. Paquette claimed she felt nostalgic after seeing The Architect in his old gear. It certainly was a throwback.

".@WWERollins in the shield gear got me feeling some sort of nostalgic," said Paquette.

Renee Paquette even recorded her immediate reaction before the match for The Volume Sports. Here is what she said:

"You guys, I'm dying with Seth showing up in the Shield gear. I love it so much. This is gonna be a hell of a match. These two are going to f***ing tear it up. And, I mean, what a good throwback," said Renee Paquette. "Get in Roman's head, get in his kitchen. I'm a huge fan of this; I'm pumped."

What happened between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble?

As Renee Paquette predicted, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins stole the show. They laid into each other at the Royal Rumble, with a plethora of big moves. Among the highlights were Rollins hitting a powerbomb through the announcer's table and countering a Spear into a Pedigree.

However, the match ended in controversy. Reigns locked in the Guillotine choke and refused to break it when The Visionary reached the bottom rope. As a result, the Universal Champion was disqualified but retained his title.

Roman Reigns proceeded to decimate Seth Rollins with a steel chair, in a role reversal of the latter's betrayal of The Shield. It remains to be seen where the story goes from here, with a rematch at Elimination Chamber a possibility.

