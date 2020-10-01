5 ways Alexa Bliss could reignite the Roman Reigns-Fiend feud on WWE SmackDown

If it wasn't clear already, Alexa Bliss has her sights set on Roman Reigns and the Universal Championship, which in turn means The Fiend hasn't forgotten about what Reigns did to him. On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, during her match against Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss wasn't herself after The Fiend's laugh played in the background.

When she heard The Fiend's laugh on WWE SmackDown, Alexa Bliss turned into someone sadistic and demolished Lacey Evans, forcing the referee to stop the match midway. In the recent weeks, Alexa Bliss has been using The Fiend's Sister Abigail on female Superstars. WWE has suggested a connection between The Fiend and Bliss, but may delve deeper into the storyline in the coming weeks on WWE SmackDown.

#5 Alexa Bliss hosts a Moment Of Bliss with Paul Heyman (w/o Roman Reigns) on WWE SmackDown

A moment of Bliss

Over the years, Alexa Bliss has donned many roles. She has established herself as a great wrestler, manager, and talk show host. Her talk show, A Moment Of Bliss, has been the center of many feuds. Many brawls have broken out during the segment and could be used as a platform to get the Roman Reigns-Fiend feud going.

Alexa Bliss has hosted a plethora of WWE Superstars on the show, such as Bayley, Ronda Rousey, EC3, and many more. In the coming weeks, maybe Alexa Bliss is advertised to host the Special Counsel to The Tribal Chief on her show. The thought of watching Alexa Bliss and Paul Heyman going at it in a war of words is something that can draw fans.

The Fiend gets involved

The show may kick off as another usual interview with Heyman, talking about his alliance with Reigns and what's going on in his mind. While Paul Heyman discusses Roman Reigns' future, the lights go off, and the arena turns red. The Fiend doesn't show up, but Alexa Bliss is possessed and tells Paul Heyman that HE remembers, and HE is coming for what's his.

With Hell In A Cell four weeks away, this can give WWE ample time to build a feud between Roman Reigns and The Fiend. Watching these two trying to settle the score inside the demonic structure is an exciting prospect, and what better time to reignite the feud than on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.