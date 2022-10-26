5 ways Ava Raine (Simone Johnson) could align herself with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have dominated WWE for several years, but they could have found themselves another new recruit.

Simone Johnson, the daughter of The Rock, made her NXT debut last night as Ava Raine, a mystery member of The Schism. While the first-ever fourth-generation female superstar appears to have her own group at the moment, there is a chance that she could decide to join the family business.

The following list looks at just five ways Ava Raine could join Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in the future.

#5. Ava Raine could make it clear that she already acknowledges Roman Reigns

Ava Raine has only just made her debut on TV, and there is a lot of hype surrounding her as the daughter of The Rock. She needs to be taken under the wing of someone who can push her in the right direction. Moreover, she could be the deciding factor in the upcoming feud between Reigns and The Rock.

Raine doesn't need to be on the main roster to join The Bloodline. She could instead make it clear that she acknowledges Roman Reigns as her Tribal Chief while working on NXT. This possible angle could then plant the seeds for her future on the main roster.

#4. Promotion to the main roster

Several current WWE Superstars were able to skip NXT altogether. However, at the moment, it appears that Raine has a storyline on the brand for the foreseeable future.

That being said, the Women's Royal Rumble is only a few months away, and once she is known to the WWE Universe, she can head to any brand of her choosing. Raine could make an appearance at the 2023 Royal Rumble, where she could see The Bloodline in passing and plant the seeds to either join forces with her father when he goes up against the group.

#3. Solo Sikoa could enter his own storyline with Ava Raine

Solo Sikoa made a name for himself on NXT before joining The Bloodline at Clash at the Castle last month. It's not hard to imagine that he still has some friends down there and that he could make his return to steer the star in the right direction.

Solo himself has already acknowledged The Tribal Chief and could convince Ava Raine to do the same. When the time comes, she could be free to join her family and take advantage of the perks that come along with it.

#2. The Rock could persuade his daughter to join the family business

The Rock is still among the best-known WWE Superstars in the world despite not appearing in a wrestling ring for several years. The build-up to the match between Roman Reigns and The Rock has seemingly begun, and the seeds could continue to be harvested through Ava Raine.

She could be part of a backstage segment where her father tells her to join The Bloodline. The duo could either look to take down the stable from the inside, or The Rock could join them when the time comes. Either way, it would be a great option to get the ball rolling on the feud between Roman Reigns and The Great One.

#1. An extended Bloodline in NXT

The Bloodline is dominating RAW and SmackDown at the moment, but since Solo Sikoa left NXT, there has been no representation on WWE's third brand. Ava Raine could unite with Tamina and Naomi, and the three women would be the perfect answer to Toxic Attraction.

Raine could be the next NXT Women's Champion, but she would need the support of veterans like Naomi and Tamina to help her get there. The women could also benefit from being part of the family business. Raine's new group could be a short-term fix for her to find her feet on NXT before her head is turned by the former champions.

Do you think Ava Raine would be open to aligning herself with Roman Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

