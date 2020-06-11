5 Ways Bray Wyatt could get involved at WWE Backlash 2020

How will Bray Wyatt make his presence felt at WWE Backlash?

Bray Wyatt is not scheduled to compete in a match on the show.

Bray Wyatt is a former Universal Champion

Bray Wyatt has been a regular presence on WWE pay-per-views ever since “The Fiend” made his in-ring debut with a dominant victory over Finn Balor at SummerSlam in August 2019.

Either “The Fiend” or “Firefly Fun House” Bray Wyatt have competed at nine PPVs over the last ten months, with his most notable victory coming against John Cena at WrestleMania 36.

In May 2020, the “Firefly Fun House” version of Bray Wyatt’s character suffered a defeat against his former Wyatt Family colleague, Braun Strowman, in a Universal Championship match at Money in the Bank.

One month on, Strowman is currently preparing to defend his title in a handicap match against The Miz & John Morrison at WWE Backlash. Bray Wyatt, meanwhile, has been absent from WWE television over the last few weeks.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five ways that “The Fiend” or “Firefly Fun House” Bray Wyatt could get involved this Sunday at Backlash.

#5 “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt appears post-match

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt has made a habit of appearing after matches and segments to either attack or intimidate his rivals.

In the case of Braun Strowman, it is fair to say that the two men have unfinished business from their previous meeting at Money in the Bank. After all, the “Firefly Fun House” version of Bray Wyatt may have lost to Strowman, but the Universal Champion has not yet gone one-on-one with “The Fiend”.

The finish to the Money in the Bank match saw Strowman wear a black sheep’s mask – the same mask he wore as part of The Wyatt Family – to fool Bray Wyatt into thinking that they could be allies again. He then hugged his opponent before hitting him with a running powerslam to retain his title.

Bray Wyatt laid in the corner of the ring and kept his eyes fixed on the victorious Strowman, hinting that the story has not yet finished.

Perhaps, once Strowman retains his Universal Championship against The Miz & John Morrison, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt could launch an attack on his former ally to set up a match at July’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

