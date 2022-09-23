5 surprising ways that Bray Wyatt could be included at Extreme Rules 2022

With the impending, much-anticipated re-debut of Bray Wyatt likely to occur this Friday on SmackDown, there is much speculation as to how Wyatt will make his re-debut.

Wyatt could revert to his Eater of the Worlds persona that he was known for during The Wyatt Family. Or will we see the split personality between his Firefly Funhouse persona and the evil Fiend? Perhaps something entirely different?

These questions may be answered soon enough. If Wyatt were to come back, how would he factor into October’s Extreme Rules?

There are several ways that Wyatt could be a part of the show, so today, we look at five ways Bray Wyatt could be included at Extreme Rules

#5. A showdown with The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has been on a roll as of late, after recruiting Dominik Mysterio to their group. They've had fun torturing the likes of Edge and Rey Mysterio in recent weeks on the RAW brand.

Bray Wyatt is as dark, cold, calculating, and manipulative as they get. He has a long-standing history with The Demon King Finn Balor, as there could be some unfinished business that would need to be settled.

That alone would make for an interesting tie-in for Wyatt to confront The Judgment Day to begin a future storyline. We could see Bray Wyatt come off as the babyface trying to play games with members of the faction to drive them mad.

#4. A rematch with the Monster Among Men

Last year Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman were feuding for the WWE Universal Championship… What a difference a year makes…Last year Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman were feuding for the WWE Universal Championship… https://t.co/G3D7fCJhCd

One of the last matches Bray Wyatt had in his first run with the company was against his former friend Braun Strowman. Wyatt is the man who brought Strowman to WWE as the muscle behind the Wyatt Family.

In their last encounter, it was Strowman who overcame the monster and broke the hold that Wyatt had over Strowman once and for all.

But could The Eater of the Worlds get his revenge and show up at Extreme Rules to confront Strowman head-on? After all, revenge is a dish best served cold. The swamp fight these two men had a couple of years ago is something that Bray hasn't forgotten about.

In the eyes of The Fiend, Wyatt would have no problem disposing of his former adversary to set the tone for what he has planned for WWE in the weeks and months to come.

#3. Reforming The Wyatt Family

The original incarnation of The Wyatt Family which included Bray Wyatt, the late Luke Harper (Brodie Lee), Erick Rowan, and later Braun Strowman, was dominant and had some great storylines with the likes of The Shield, John Cena, Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) and Randy Orton, to name a few.

Fast forward to 2022. There’s a great chance of The Wyatt Family being resurrected, with the remaining members of Wyatt, Rowan, and Strowman coming back into the fold, perhaps as a small tribute to the late Brodie Lee would be fitting as well.

The group may benefit from being a babyface faction at this time, considering that we have The Bloodline and The Judgment Day already established as the heel factions in WWE currently. A war between The Wyatts and The Bloodline, or The Wyatts and The Judgment Day, would make for great television.

Perhaps the reformation could begin at Extreme Rules, with a vignette showing The Eater of Worlds at the Wyatt Family Compound. Bray could go on a tangent about how the world has changed since his absence and not for the better, how things could’ve been so much different had he been around to guide everyone.

The sudden appearance of Erick Rowan and Braun Strowman in the background behind Bray as he rocks back and forth in his rocking chair would signify the reformation of the faction and lead to much speculation as to what the group will do next.

#2. Targeting Matt Riddle, Luring the Viper

The next encounter between Matt Riddle & Bray Wyatt will be no simple game of "hide & see.".

One interesting and surprising scenario could be that Bray Wyatt targets someone new, perhaps a star that is on the rise in popularity in WWE. Matt Riddle would be the perfect choice, as everything Riddle stands for is against Wyatt’s beliefs and philosophies about life.

Coincidentally, Wyatt has feuded with Randy Orton in the past, who is the former tag partner and friend of Riddle. One could say this is a bit of a revenge plot on Wyatt’s behalf to get back at Orton is to destroy his friend and tag partner.

Riddle would have his match with Rollins at Extreme Rules, defeat him, and this is when all hell would essentially break loose. Wyatt’s music hits during the post-match. He would appear and take down Riddle, hitting him with Sister Abigail.

The feud between Wyatt and Riddle may also serve as a vehicle to draw The Apex Predator back into the WWE from the injured list to have another showdown with Wyatt.

#1. Bray Wyatt plays mind games and brings Alexa Bliss back to her evil ways

Could the evil inside of Alexa Bliss be resurrected by Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules?

One superstar we cannot forget is Alexa Bliss. Before Wyatt’s departure, he had Alexa wrapped around his evil fingertips. In many ways, Bliss came off as just as sick, twisted, and even more demented than Wyatt could ever be. Which is why it would make perfect sense.

Bliss would appear at Extreme Rules in a backstage segment with Asuka and Bianca Belair, explaining that she seemed out of it and not feeling well at all.

She would begin to see these mysterious “visions” in her head from the past, all her past demons would be shown on camera of all the things she had done with Wyatt, hearing his wicked and maniacal laugh in the background.

The former RAW Women's Champion would find herself “transported” back to the Firefly Funhouse where it all began, having conversations with each of the puppets before Wyatt would appear.

Bliss would resist them at first but would be brought to her knees once Wyatt shows up with her Lilly doll, as he destroys the doll in front of her.

This would essentially cause her to snap and become upset with sadness, anger, and rage. All the bottled-up emotions she had would be brought to the surface as Bray Wyatt comforts her and leads her back to her evil ways in the weeks to come.

